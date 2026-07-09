Businessman Mbongi Xolo led mourners in song during his father’s funeral, shown in a TikTok video posted on 6 July 2026

He sang Uvume Kanjani by Limit Nala, and the mourners around him joined in, changing the mood at the service

The moment left many social media users emotional, with several saying it reminded them of their own losses

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Screenshots taken from the clip. Images: Mbongi Xolo

Source: TikTok

Young businessman Mbongi Xolo said goodbye to his father in a touching way this month. He led mourners in song during the funeral, shared in a TikTok video posted on 6 July 2026.

Xolo captioned the clip with a simple tribute to his father. He chose to honour him through song instead of a traditional speech. The song lifted the atmosphere at the funeral, according to people who watched the clip. Mourners who were standing nearby joined in as the song continued.

Social media reacts

Many people online said Xolo showed real strength during a painful moment. One user admitted they would not have the same courage in his position. Another follower shared their own experience of not being allowed to speak at a parent’s funeral. They said watching Xolo perform brought back memories from that day.

Several commenters said the clip moved them to tears within seconds. One person joked that someone nearby must be chopping onions. Another follower called losing a parent their biggest fear in life. A separate commenter switched between English and isiZulu while praising Xolo’s late father.

That commenter recalled a personal conversation with Xolo’s father from years earlier. They remembered him as warm-hearted and encouraging toward younger people. The exchange ended with the father promising to see them again soon. Reading the comment back now, the user said it left them heartbroken.

Watch the tribute below:

More tributes featured on Briefly News

Source: Briefly News