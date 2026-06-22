Former UFC champion Dricus Du Plessis melted hearts with a powerful tribute to the man who helped shape his journey

The UFC star’s emotional Father’s Day message on social media sparked a wave of reactions from South Africans

Fans praised Japie Du Plessis for his role in his son’s rise from fighter to champion

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On Sunday, 21 June 2026, South Africa celebrated Father’s Day, and former UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis specially honoured his father with a touching message on social media.

Dricus Du Plessis during his time in New York City. Image:@dricusduplessis

Source: Instagram

Du Plessis, whose next fight was announced on Saturday, lost his title in August 2025 after Khamzat Chimaev dominated him and defeated him via unanimous decision. In a Facebook post on Sunday, the MMA star shared a heartwarming caption alongside a picture of himself with his father, Japie Du Plessis.

Dricus Du Plessis shares a touching message to his dad

“The words don’t exist, definitely not in my vocabulary. Dad, how do I say thank you? You are my hero, my biggest motivation and the best man I will ever know in my life. May I please one day be half the man that you are, Dad. I love you, and happy Father’s Day. ❤️

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“Making you proud is and will always be my greatest achievement in life.”

Japie has been a consistent presence throughout Dricus Du Plessis’ fighting career, often seen celebrating major victories and supporting his son’s journey in the sport.

When Du Plessis rose to international stardom in January 2024 and became UFC champion, his father was by his side as they celebrated the historic achievement. His Father’s Day message highlighted the important role Japie has played in shaping the MMA fighter’s life and career.

Dricus Du Plessis will fight against Kamuzu Usman in July. Image:@dricusduplessis

Source: Instagram

South Africans react to Dricus's Father's Day message

South Africans were touched by the emotional tribute and praised Du Plessis for showing respect towards his father.

Gerrit Agenbag:

“Blessings, Dricus. Honour your father and your mother, and your days will be prolonged. That is why you are so blessed. 💥💯🙏”

Chris Diederiks:

“Those are beautiful words, Dricus... Uncle Japie, your son’s head is in the right place.”

Tiaan Cloete:

“That father has an iron of a son!!! I wish my dad was still here. Days like these are difficult when they are no longer around.”

Hennie Nel:

“Wow, this is how a man should show respect towards his father. You are an example, DDP.”

Jaco Pretorius:

“Dricus du Plessis, this is a very beautiful message to your dad!”

Anita Kleynhans:

“#respect #DricusStillKnocksDuPlessis, you are a man of integrity!! Your respectful and beautiful message to your dad proves that you were raised with the right values!! We are proud to call you one of us 🇿🇦!! #theydontknowwhatwedontknow. South Africa is in our blood!! You are and remain Pretoria’s pride!''

See the post below.

Caio Borralho travels to South Africa for Dricus

Briefly News previously reported that Dricus du Plessis dismissed growing calls for a comeback fight against Brazilian contender Caio Borralho after a tense online exchange spilt into real life in Johannesburg.

Borralho posted a video from Johannesburg on Monday, 27 April 2026, revealing that he had flown in to confront du Plessis directly.

Source: Briefly News