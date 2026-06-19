Former national team mentor Shakes Mashaba’s family has opened up about a difficult health journey involving two serious illnesses

The football community has rallied around the veteran coach after his loved ones made an urgent appeal for assistance

The man who helped shape generations of South African footballers now faces a challenging chapter away from the pitch

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Former Bafana Bafana head coach Ephraim “Shakes” Mashaba is reportedly fighting a dual health battle after being diagnosed with prostate cancer and tuberculosis (TB).

Former Bafana Bafana head coach Shakes Mashaba is reported to be fighting health struggles. Image: GORDON HARNOLS

Source: Getty Images

According to his children, the iconic coach, who also guided South Africa’s junior national teams, no longer has private medical aid and is relying on the public healthcare system for his treatment.

Mashaba’s health struggles come as reports from Brazil revealed that another former Bafana Bafana coach is also battling cancer. The Mashaba family has since made a public appeal for donations to help cover the growing medical costs linked to his treatment.

Speaking to Andile Ncube on Metro FM’s SNAWA, his twin children revealed that the veteran coach’s health has deteriorated significantly over the past two years.

This is not the first time that Mashaba has experienced health challenges. He was admitted to the hospital in January 2025 due to bladder issues, and SAFA President Danny Jordaan was among the top-ranking officials who visited him.

See the post below on X.

South Africans react to Shakes Mashaba’s health battle

Following news of Mashaba’s condition, several South Africans shared their thoughts and messages of support online.

@Nkeompone Lehono Legosasa:

“SAFA gave him a golden handshake of R2.5 million in 2017. Besides, he was getting a R500,000 monthly payment as Bafana Bafana coach. Did that money finish in just nine years?”

@Lucia Teka:

“He can use public hospitals, and TB is not an issue because it is curable in six months.”

@Kgomotso Mahumapelo-phoffu:

“TB is curable; let him take treatment. As for prostate cancer, he will just have to follow the treatment. Steve Biko Academic Hospital holds one of the best oncology departments.”

@Victoria Makwela:

“Gauteng has some of the best government hospitals and doctors, especially at Steve Biko.”

@Champ Kubu:

“You’ll hear that his children are fighting for his assets and money.”

@Clayton Keagan Moshipe:

“This guy got more than R15 million working for Bafana only.”

@Sebushi Manamela Ke Nna:

“We don’t want to talk too much, but it is something done by former artists and soccer players. I don’t know why if they cannot afford private hospitals, they go to public hospitals like us.”

As seen in the post below.

Shakes Mashaba’s coaching career

Mashaba is one of South Africa’s most respected football coaches, best known for his work with Bafana Bafana and the country’s national youth teams.

He first took charge of Bafana Bafana in 2002, becoming one of the youngest South African coaches to lead the national team at the time. His first spell came after years of success in youth football, including guiding South Africa’s under-20 and under-23 teams.

Shakes Mashaba (R) attends the Africa Cup of Nations 2015 qualifying football match, South Africa vs Sudan. Image: ANESH DEBIKY

Source: Getty Images

He later returned as Bafana Bafana head coach in 2014 after previously working with the national youth structures. During his second spell, he led the team in several important international qualifiers and was praised for improving results.

His second stint in charge of Bafana Bafana ended in 2016 when he was dismissed by SAFA following a disciplinary issue after a World Cup qualifier victory over Senegal.

How South Africa can still qualify automatically from Group A

Briefly News previously reported that Bafana Bafana kept their World Cup hopes alive after drawing 1-1 against Czechia on Thursday. Mexico’s 1-0 victory over South Korea means the final Group A matches will produce a tantalising finish as the teams battle for places in the knockout stages.

Source: Briefly News