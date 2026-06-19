While suspension will keep Teboho Mokoena out of Bafana Bafana’s must-win final Group A fixture, the influential midfielder has already identified three teammates he believes can successfully fill the gap against South Korea.

The South African midfield anchor will watch from the sidelines after accumulating enough bookings to trigger a suspension following Bafana’s second group-stage outing against Czechia. Despite his absence, Mokoena remains confident that the squad has the depth needed to cope without him.

The Mamelodi Sundowns star endured mixed emotions in Atlanta on Thursday, netting the equalising goal in South Africa’s 1-1 draw with Czechia but also receiving his second yellow card of the tournament, which automatically ruled him out of the next match.

His suspension leaves head coach Hugo Broos with a major selection dilemma ahead of the decisive showdown against South Korea in Monterrey, Mexico.

South Africa will likely need all three points against the Asian giants if they are to book a historic place in the knockout rounds of the FIFA World Cup.

Mokoena names his replacement against South Korea

Speaking after calmly dispatching the second-half penalty that earned Bafana their first point of the tournament, Mokoena stressed that the team’s collective strength is far more important than any individual absence.

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“I didn’t let the team down. What I was doing was for the team,” said Mokoena. “And I know the other guys will do exactly the same.”

With Broos expected to reshuffle his midfield for the South Korea clash, Mokoena pointed to several capable replacements who are ready to rise to the occasion.

“Whoever gets the opportunity will be representing South Africa,” he said. “We need everyone in this squad. Sphephelo Sithole is available again, Thalente Mbatha is there, and Jayden Adams is also ready. We have plenty of players who can perform in that position.

“Football is a team game. I’m not the only one who contributes. We trust one another, and we’ve continued to improve as the tournament progresses. I’m confident we can produce a strong performance against South Korea.”

Good news ahead of South Korea clash

There is positive news for the Bafana technical team, with Sphephelo ‘Yaya’ Sithole returning to contention after serving the one-match suspension he received following his red card against Mexico in South Africa’s opening game.

At the same time, the South African Football Association remains hopeful of a favourable outcome from its appeal to FIFA regarding the three-match ban handed to veteran midfielder Themba Zwane. The suspension stems from the controversial sending-off he received during the clash with tournament co-hosts Mexico.

Source: Briefly News