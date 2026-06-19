Hugo Broos has praised Teboho Mokoena’s passion and commitment after the midfielder rescued a point for Bafana Bafana against Czechia, but the South African coach acknowledged that the suspension hanging over the midfielder presents a major challenge ahead of the decisive Group A encounter with South Korea.

Mokoena, visibly emotional during the pre-match national anthem, produced a memorable moment when he found the back of the net to level proceedings. In doing so, he became the first South African player to score at the FIFA World Cup since the country's appearance on home soil in 2010.

Despite his heroics, Mokoena’s evening was slightly overshadowed by a yellow card that triggered a one-match suspension after accumulating two bookings in the tournament. The setback leaves Broos without one of his key performers for a fixture that could determine South Africa’s progression to the knockout stages.

“It’s unfortunate because two yellow cards in a tournament can become very costly, especially when the player involved is one of the most important members of the team,” Broos explained. “If we qualify, we will still have to deal with the consequences. It’s a problem we have to solve and one we cannot ignore.”

While the Belgian tactician described the caution as unnecessary, he also showed understanding for the circumstances surrounding it, pointing out that emotions can be difficult to control on football’s biggest stage.

“Teboho remains a top player and always gives everything for the team,” Broos said. “The booking was avoidable, but these things can happen in a match of this magnitude. Playing at a World Cup brings enormous emotion, and learning how to manage that is part of the process.”

Broos added that South Africa are still gaining valuable experience at the highest level of international football.

“This group has limited exposure outside African competitions, so every match at a tournament like this is a learning opportunity. Reaching the next round would help the players grow even further, and situations like these will become less common with more experience.”

Looking ahead to the showdown with South Korea, the veteran coach stressed the importance of improving several aspects of the team’s performance, including concentration and discipline.

“We need to be sharper defensively, react quicker in certain situations, and avoid making avoidable mistakes,” he said. “We also have to manage our emotions better and stay away from unnecessary yellow cards.”

Broos refused to single out Mokoena for criticism, instead highlighting the midfielder’s mentality and commitment to the national cause.

“I don’t blame him at all. What I saw was a player who cares deeply and gives everything for his country. That mentality is something I appreciate.”

Mokoena’s emotional reaction before kick-off, followed by a crucial goal that kept South Africa’s hopes alive, underlined his dedication to the national team — even if his absence in the next match leaves Broos with a difficult problem to solve.

Source: Briefly News