SAFA has confirmed that Themba Zwane remains suspended and will not feature in Bafana Bafana’s final 2026 FIFA World Cup Group A clash against South Korea at Estadio Monterrey on Thursday.

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The Bafana vice-captain was sent off in the opening match of the tournament against Mexico on June 11. Although he was initially given a one-match ban, FIFA later extended the punishment to a three-game suspension, a decision that could potentially keep him out for the remainder of the competition.

SAFA previously stated its intention to challenge FIFA’s ruling. The Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder has already missed one fixture, sitting out the 1-1 draw with the Czech Republic as part of his ban.

Bafana now head into a must-win encounter against South Korea. Anything short of victory—be it a draw or defeat—would eliminate Hugo Broos’ side from the tournament, extending their long wait for a knockout-stage appearance.

South Africa sit bottom of Group A with just a single point, level with the Czech Republic in third place. Their opponents, South Korea, are second in the standings with three points from two matches.

Group leaders Mexico have already secured qualification for the Round of 32. For South Africa, a win over South Korea is essential to keep alive hopes of finishing as group runners-up or advancing as one of the best third-placed teams.

SETBACK FOR HUGO BROOS AS ZWANE REMAINS UNAVAILABLE

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Zwane’s absence was already felt in the draw against the Czech Republic, where Relebohile Mofokeng impressed in the playmaker role after replacing Jayden Adams at half-time. In the earlier defeat to Mexico, Zwane’s influence was limited during his 23-minute appearance as he continues to work his way back to peak condition.

However, his experience could have been crucial in a high-pressure fixture like Thursday’s decisive group game.

In an official update on Saturday, SAFA stated: “Coach Hugo Broos’ squad is fully focused on the decisive final Group A match against South Korea at Estadio Monterrey in Guadalupe. The team will remain in Pachuca before travelling to Monterrey for the fixture.

“Bafana Bafana will be without Themba Zwane and Teboho Mokoena, both of whom are suspended. Zwane is serving a three-match ban imposed by the FIFA disciplinary committee following his red card in the opening match against Mexico.

“Sphephelo Sithole also received a red card in the same game but has now completed his one-match suspension and is eligible for selection against South Korea. Mokoena, meanwhile, is suspended after accumulating a second yellow card in Atlanta.”

Source: Briefly News