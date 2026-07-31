Mamelodi Sundowns Could Earn Up to R242.8 Million Across 7 Competitions in 2026/27
- Mamelodi Sundowns are set to compete in 7 competitions during the 2026/27 season, with massive prize money on the line
- The CAF Super Cup alone carries R8 million for the winners, with Sundowns facing USM Alger for the title
- The total prize money available across all seven competitions could reach as much as R242.8 million
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Mamelodi Sundowns are heading into their most lucrative season yet, with up to R242.8 million in prize money on offer across seven competitions in the 2026/27 campaign.
The Tshwane giants are already guaranteed a place in the CAF Super Cup final, where they face Algerian side USM Alger. A win in that single fixture would earn the club R8 million, while runners-up receive R4 million.
Seven trophies, massive prize pool
The full breakdown of prize money available to Sundowns across all competitions this season is as follows: the MTN8 Cup carries R10 million for the winner, the Nedbank Cup offers R7 million, the Carling Knockout is worth R6.8 million, and the Betway Premiership League title comes with R20 million. The biggest prizes lie in continental and global competition, with the CAF Champions League offering R110 million, the CAF Super Cup R8 million, and the FIFA Intercontinental Cup R81 million.
That brings the combined total to R242.8 million, though the African Football League has not yet been fully confirmed as part of the schedule, meaning additional earnings could still be added.
Sundowns' busiest and most rewarding season
Should Sundowns win every available competition, the club would collect a historic sum and cement their status as the dominant force in African club football. Even winning a portion of the available titles would represent a financially significant season for the Brazilians.
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The CAF Super Cup represents the most immediate opportunity, with the match against USM Alger serving as the first major fixture of the new campaign. A victory there would provide both silverware and a strong financial foundation heading into the rest of the season.
Source: Briefly News
Ncube Harrison (Sports Editor) Harrison Ncube is a sports journalist with years of experience covering African and global sports. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Media Studies from the Zimbabwe Open University and previously worked at Sports Buzz (2018–2022), freelanced for Sports Journal (2023–2024), and contributed to Radio 54 African Panorama Live (2021–2023). He joined Briefly News in February 2025. For inquiries, reach him at ncube.harrison@briefly.co.za.