Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has been advised on what to do with Sphephelo Sithole ahead of South Africa's last group game at the FIFA World Cup 2026 against South Korea on Thursday, June 25, 2026.

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South Africa need all three points against South Korea for them to be able to secure a place in the Round of 32 of the competition, but will need to do that in the absence of two of their key players, Themba Zwane and Teboho Mokoena, who are both suspended from the game.

There is a little bit of good news for Broos as he would be welcoming Sithole back to the team after the CD Tondela star missed their 1-1 draw against the Czech Republic after being sent off in their opening fixture in the competition against Mexico.

Sithole is a regular starter in the national team under Broos, but the Belgian tactician is faced with uncertainty over the player ahead of the must-win fixture against South Korea.

Broos told what to do with Sithole

Football analyst Uche Anuma, in an exclusive interview with Briefly News, shared his view on whether Sithole should start the all-important match against South Korea in the early hours of Thursday morning.

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"Sithole being back with the team is a good thing for Bafana Bafana since Teboho Mokoena would be missing the match due to suspension, but I think Broos shouldn't consider starting him against South Korea," he said.

"Aside from being sent off against Mexico, Sithole didn't have a good game; remember, his mistake led to the first goal scored by Mexico. I think he should sit this one out and allow other players to fill Mokoena's place.

"He can be brought on later in the game if Bafana Bafana are leading to lock up the midfield and add to the defensive contribution in keeping the lead or the three points."

What to expect from South Korea against Bafana

Anuma went on to share what he expects from South Korea in the match against the South African national team and also listed players who could cause Bafana Bafana problems.

"South Korea are a good side, so Bafana Bafana should expect quality football from the Asians, and I think they would want to go all out for maximum three points," he added.

"I think with a draw, they can claim second position, so Bafana Bafana would need to work hard to get a win against them."

He also listed some of the South Korean players who could cause problems for Bafana Bafana.

"South Korea are not lacking in terms of top players, the obvious one is Son Heung-min. The former Tottenham Hotspur forward is a threat to Bafana Bafana defenders, with Hwang In-beom also another player they should watch out for.

"Another top player in the South Korean squad is Bayern Munich's Kim Min-jae, and he could be a problem for either Iqraam Rayners or Lyle Foster in defence."

Bafana Bafana star ranked among the best

Briefly News earlier reported that a Bafana Bafana star was ranked among the best performers at the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup despite South Africa's poor performance.

The South African international has showcased his football talent on the global stage, even as the team struggled in the group stage.

Source: Briefly News