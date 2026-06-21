Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos was handed a selection problem ahead of South Africa's last group game at the 2026 FIFA World Cup against South Africa, with Teboho Mokoena ruled out of the match due to suspension.

The Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder was shown a yellow card during Bafana Bafana's 1-1 draw against the Czech Republic in their second group game. The booking automatically made him miss the game against South Korea after he was also booked in the first match against Mexico.

The South African midfielder has been one of Bafana Bafana's best players in the competition, scoring their only goal so far in the tournament.

Who should replace Mokoena against South Korea?

Speaking to Briefly News in an exclusive interview, football analyst Themba Modise commented on Mokoena's suspension and who Broos should bring in place of the Sundowns star against the South Koreans.

"Losing Mokoena in this kind of important game is a big loss for Bafana Bafana, but we have quality players in our ranks who can step in and give their all," he shared.

"I wouldn't totally want Broos to change the system that worked against the Czech Republic, especially during the closing stages of the match.

"Thalente Mbatha and Jayden Adams should both keep their place in the midfield, Broos should just bring in Relebohile Mofokeng in the number 10 role, and should not make the mistake of going defensive as he did against Mexico."

How Bafana should lineup vs South Korea

Modise dropped his preferred Bafana Bafana lineup against South Korea on Thursday, June 25, 2026, in Monterrey, Mexico.

"I think I already have a midfield three of Thalente Mbatha, Jayden Adams, and Relebohile Mofokeng. I would definitely have Ronwen Williams in goal," he added.

"I would love to see Nkosinathi Sibisi and Mbekezeli Mbokazi in the centre defence while Khuliso Mudau and Aubrey Modiba keep their places in both fullbacks.

"In the front three, I would go for Oswin Appollis, Thapelo Maseko, and Evidence Makgopa. Iqraam Rayners and Lyle Foster can come in later in the game."

Bafana Bafana star ranked among the best

Briefly News earlier reported that a Bafana Bafana star was ranked among the best performers at the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup despite South Africa's poor performance.

The South African international has showcased his football talent on the global stage, even as the team struggled in the group stage.

Source: Briefly News