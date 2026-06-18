Teboho Mokoena's emotional World Cup journey took another dramatic turn after becoming the centre of attention for two very different reasons in Atlanta

The influential midfielder's availability for South Africa's biggest group-stage test has been thrown into doubt following a costly disciplinary setback

Bafana Bafana now face a major selection dilemma ahead of their must-win clash against South Korea as qualification hopes hang in the balance

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South Africa's celebrations after rescuing a vital point against Czechia were tempered by a major setback as midfield star Teboho Mokoena will miss Bafana Bafana's decisive FIFA World Cup group-stage clash against South Korea.

Teboho Mokoena celebrates after scoring a penalty for his team's first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A match between Czechia and South Africa. Image: Lars Baron/G

Source: Getty Images

Mokoena emerged as South Africa's hero at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Thursday, 18 June 2026, calmly converting a late penalty to secure a 1-1 draw and keep Hugo Broos' side alive in the tournament.

However, the Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder's afternoon came at a cost. The 28-year-old was shown a yellow card in the first half against Czechia, his second caution of the tournament after also being booked during South Africa's opening defeat to Mexico. Under FIFA regulations, two yellow cards accumulated during the group stage trigger an automatic one-match suspension.

The booking means Mokoena will be unavailable for Bafana Bafana's final Group A encounter against South Korea, a match that could determine whether South Africa advance to the knockout rounds.

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As seen in the post below.

Hugo Broos faces major midfield dilemma

His absence is likely to hand Broos a major selection headache, with Mokoena having been one of South Africa's standout performers throughout the campaign. Beyond his match-saving penalty, the midfielder has been instrumental in controlling the tempo of matches and providing leadership in the centre of the park.

Teboho Mokoena reacts as he stands for the national anthem before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A match. Image: Julian Finney

Source: Getty Images

South Africa now face the challenge of securing a positive result against South Korea without one of their most influential players as they continue their quest for a place in the last 16.

The team will already be without veteran midfielder Themba Zwane for the South Korea game and, should Bafana Bafana reach the Round of 32, the following match as well. Zwane's red card in the 2-0 defeat to Mexico was upgraded to a three-match ban.

South Africa's World Cup qualification hopes remain alive

The draw leaves South Africa with one point from two matches after their opening defeat to Mexico, meaning qualification remains possible but will likely depend on victory in their final Group A fixture.

Bafana Bafana will conclude the group stage against South Korea on 25 June at Estadio BBVA in Guadalupe, Mexico. Kick-off is scheduled for 03:00 SAST in a match that could determine their World Cup future.

With two key midfielders unavailable, South Africa face a difficult task as they attempt to keep their World Cup dream alive and secure a place in the knockout stages.

See the post below on X showing the Group A standings.

Andile Ncube slams Bafana Bafana

Briefly News previously reported that SABC Sport presenter Andile Ncube had harsh words for Bafana Bafana after their 2-0 defeat to Mexico on Thursday, 11 June 2026.

Ncube, who was on presenting duties for SABC Sport’s FIFA World Cup coverage, had strong words after the abject performance.

Source: Briefly News