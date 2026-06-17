Bafana Bafana have been handed another major blow at the ongoing 2026 World Cup as FIFA extended Themba Zwane ban after being sent off during their game against Mexico.

The Mamelodi Sundowns captain was sent off in South Africa's opening fixture of the competition against the host, losing 2-0 courtesy of lone strike from Julian Quinone and Raul Jimenez in each half at the Mexico City Stadium on Thursday, June 11, 2026.

Zwane was not the only player sent off in the match, as Sphephelo Sithole was also shown a red card alongside Mexico's Cesar Montes.

FIFA hands Zwane a heavy ban

Zwane was expected to miss Bafana Bafana's match against the Czech Republic, but his suspension has been extended by FIFA and it could look like he will be out of the World Cup.

FIFA released an official statement on Wednesday ahead of Bafana Bafana's clash with Czech confirming that Zwane has been handed a three-match ban.

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The South African international's new ban means he would miss the group games against the Czech Republic and South Korea. He would also be out of action if Bafana Bafana qualify for the next round and would only be back for the Round of 16 if they make it.

The decision is not final as Bafana Bafana still have the chance to appeal and reduce Zwane's ban before their match against South Korea.

Why Zwane's ban was extended and not Sithole

Many expected both Zwane and Sithole to be handed one match ban, and miss only the game against the Czech Republic, but the new update confirmed that the football governing body extended the former's suspension and kept the latter's own at one game.

In the statement released by FIFA, it was confirmed that Zwane's ban was extended because he breaching article 14 paragraph 1 e) of the FIFA Disciplinary Code.

Zwane's committed a violent conduct that was why his red card issue was looked into, compared to Sithole's incident which was only DOGSO (denying a goalscoring opportunity) and being the last man while committing the foul.

Williams sends a message to South Africans

Briefly News earlier reported that Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams has made a huge promise ahead of South Africa's next World Cup group game against the Czech Republic.

The Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper also reflected on Bafana Bafana's defeat against Mexico in their opening fixture in the competition.

Source: Briefly News