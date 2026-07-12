Charlize Theron opened up in a US interview about why people often mistake her directness for being emotionless or cold

The Hollywood star said she believes her no-nonsense South African upbringing is behind her struggle with small talk

A Cape Town-based Instagrammer shared the clip, sparking a debate among South Africans about friendliness versus directness

South African-born actress, Charlize Theron. Images: @charlizeafrica

Source: Instagram

Charlize Theron, one of South Africa's most celebrated Hollywood exports, has sparked a lively debate online after opening up about why so many people misread her personality as cold or emotionless.

In an interview shared on Instagram on 11 July 2026 by Cape Town creator @emmah_hbiz, the Oscar-winning actress explained that her directness is simply how she was raised.

"I'm not very good with small talk and things like that," Charlize said in the clip. "I think sometimes when I walk onto a set and I'm that direct, I think people take that as kind of like being cold."

She was quick to push back on the idea that she lacks warmth.

"I'm a softie at heart," she added, noting that people who have seen her around her children are often caught off guard. "They're like, wait, I thought she was a 'B...', and they're shocked."

When the interviewer suggested that people assume she is devoid of emotion, Charlize agreed, but pointed to her roots as the reason.

"I think it's just when you're direct and you kind of look at people and you're direct with them... I'm more sensitive to it because I am a South African," she said, adding that she finds Americans very comfortable with social pleasantries.

The Cape Town creator who shared the clip echoed the sentiment in her caption:

"South Africans have a lot of good qualities, small talk is not one of them."

Watch the clip that got South Africans talking here.

Friendly vs direct: SA fans weigh in

The comment section quickly became a debate of its own, with South Africans divided over whether the description was fair. Some felt it captured something real about their culture, while others pushed back on the idea entirely, pointing out that South Africa has been recognised as one of the friendliest countries in the world.

Being warm and being good at small talk, many argued, are simply two different things.

@zeezakula declared:

"She is our best export."

@joygilmour wrote:

"Ha ha, this is definitely an SA thing. Direct. Straight."

@_delicious_muffin_ pointed out:

"South Africans have just been voted as the friendliest people in the world."

@roshe_naidoo added:

"South African women are strong and resilient. We are not pushovers, but we are pure love and warm at heart."

Charlize Theron in an interview. Images: @emmah_hbiz

Source: Instagram

More on Charlize Theron

Briefly News recently reported on Charlize Theron's surprising admission about her belief in witchcraft, leaving fans stunned.

recently reported on Charlize Theron's surprising admission about her belief in witchcraft, leaving fans stunned. An old interview resurfaced showing Theron's candid take on a casual relationship with a much younger man.

A viral red carpet moment recently had fans speculating about a certain weight loss drug behind Theron's changing appearance.

Source: Briefly News