Charlize Theron turned heads at the Paris premiere of Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey on Wednesday, 8 July 2026, but not only for her Dior gown

A viral video of the actress signing autographs on the red carpet racked up over 5.7 million views, with fans speculating she used weight loss drug Ozempic

Theron has not confirmed or denied any Ozempic use, previously attributing changes in her appearance to natural ageing

Charlize Theron fuelled concern with her new appearance. Image: Michael Buckner/Variety

Source: Getty Images

Charlize Theron stepped onto the red carpet at the Paris premiere of Christopher Nolan's highly anticipated film The Odyssey on Wednesday, 8 July 2026, looking elegant in a Christian Dior gown.

The event, held at Le Grand Rex, coincided with Paris Haute Couture Week and drew a star-studded cast including Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland and Zendaya. But it was the South African-born actress who dominated online conversation for a different reason entirely.

A clip of Theron warmly engaging with fans, signing autographs and all smiles, went massively viral after it was shared with the caption:

"Unfortunately, Charlize Theron has been consumed by the Ozempic monster, or maybe she wants to look like the ghost of her kid's future."

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The video amassed over millions of views on X, igniting a fierce debate about her noticeably slimmer frame.

Video of Charlize Theron sparks concern

Reactions ranged from genuine worry to sharp criticism. Some viewers questioned whether the footage was even authentic, with a faction of commenters claiming it could be AI-generated. Despite the frenzy, the Apex star has not publicly addressed the Ozempic speculation.

In a 2023 interview with Allure, however, she shut down plastic surgery rumours and spoke candidly about how her face has evolved with age.

"My face is changing, and I love that my face is changing and ageing... Bit***, I'm just ageing! It doesn't mean I got bad plastic surgery," she said at the time, also referencing the then-emerging conversation around "Ozempic face" in Hollywood.

The Odyssey is scheduled for release in French cinemas on 15 July 2026.

Watch the clip that set off the debate below:

Peeps react to Charlize Theron's slim appearance

Online reactions were sharply divided. Here is what people had to say:

@FedupCitizen250: "So her next movie is about anorexia? Or is that bulimic? Or demonic? Either way: that's NOT healthy. The fact she's flaunting it is perplexing. At least for me."

@D3f_ulty:

"She got what she was looking for, and she seems to love her new look"

@AlysiaStarnes:

"Why do people spend time criticising women for the way they look? Waste of your life"

@suzmikler947:

"I think she looks pretty good. Her arms look strong. Would she look even better with 10+ lbs - yes, but we've seen much worse with other celebs."

@ANIOBINNA:

"Ozempic needs to be banned all over the world. I think there is a secret ingredient in it that convinces the users they look so fly and peng while they are looking concerning"

@khloewebbie:

"The internet really sees a thinner celebrity and immediately screams 'ozempic.' 😭"

@milabbyxoo:

"Being healthy is great... but let's stop acting like skinny automatically means happier. 🤍"

Peeps reacted to Charlize Theron's slimmer appearance. Image: Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Charlize Theron recalls her one-night stand

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Charlize Theron left social media buzzing after an old interview of hers resurfaced in which she described her experiences with casual dating.

The award-winning actress opened up about her encounter with a man half her age.

Source: Briefly News