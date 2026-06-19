Zendaya’s diamond ring sparked intense marriage speculation after she was spotted in Beverly Hills

Wedding speculation gained momentum from multiple sources

Holland opens up about Zendaya, calls their bond a rare privilege in a high-pressure world

Holland and Zendaya, photographed together as speculation grows that they’ve quietly tied the knot.

Source: Instagram

British actor Tom Holland, best known for playing Spider-Man in Marvel’s blockbuster films, has seemingly confirmed that he is married to Emmy Award winning actress Zendaya. The revelation comes after months of speculation fuelled by social media theories, public appearances, and growing curiosity around the couple’s relationship status.

In an interview with Esquire, Holland reflected on a bizarre incident where fake AI wedding photos of himself and Zendaya at Lake Como went viral with 10M+ likes. Holland told Esquire his grandmother saw the photos and thought she wasn’t invited. He added that no other family member needed reassurance because they were all there.

Diamond ring sightings fuel months of speculation

Marriage rumours gained significant traction in January 2025 after Zendaya attended the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills wearing a large diamond ring on her left ring finger. Photos from the event quickly circulated online, prompting fans to speculate that the couple may have become engaged or secretly married. According to Esquire, the ring became one of the most discussed celebrity talking points of the year, but neither Holland nor Zendaya publicly addressed the rumours at the time.

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Their silence only intensified public curiosity, with fans continuing to dissect appearances, interviews and social media posts for possible hints.

Industry whispers add fuel to the rumours

Esquire also reported that speculations received another boost in March when Law Roach, Zendaya’s longtime stylist and close friend, also weighed in. He told Access Hollywood that the wedding had already taken place, and the public missed it. Esquire also noted that Zendaya didn’t confirm or deny the marriage during her Jimmy Kimmel appearance, where she was addressing the spread of fake AI images online.

The comments added more intrigue to months of buzz around one of Hollywood's most closely watched relationships.

Holland speaks warmly about Zendaya

Holland called Zendaya his “person” and “safe space” amid Hollywood’s pressure

Source: Instagram

Holland and Zendaya first met on the Spider-Man: Homecoming set in 2016. After years of intrigue around their romance, their relationship became public in 2021 when photographs of the pair kissing sparked widespread media attention.

Esquire also shared that elsewhere in the interview, Holland spoke fondly of Zendaya. He said the industry gets intense, which makes a steady relationship even more valuable. Holland noted they support each other in ways only they can because they both understand the pressures of their world, and he called that a rare privilege. Tom added that Zendaya is his person and best friend, he's never been happier or felt safer and more supported.

While neither Holland nor Zendaya has publicly confirmed a wedding, the actor's latest remarks have only strengthened long-running rumours that the couple may have already tied the knot in private.

Fans flooded social media with reactions, with many convinced they had just received the clearest indication yet that one of Hollywood's favourite couples is already married.

@sisi.nene_

"Ohhh, how I love the fact they kept it private, no media or press 👏👏❤️"

@jess.olliveira

"Happily and privately married! ❤️😍"

@tifa_lately

"Honestly leave them alone. They don’t owe anyone anything when it comes to their relationship. It must be nice for them to have something that’s actually private."

See more comments in the Instagram post below:

Spider-Man co-stars confirm romance with passionate kiss

Briefly News previously reported that Tom Holland and Zendaya sent fans into a frenzy in July 2021 after they were photographed sharing a kiss inside a car in Los Angeles. The images, which were published by Page Six, appeared to confirm years of speculation that the Spider-Man co-stars were romantically involved.

The photos reignited rumours that had followed the actors since they met while filming Spider-Man: Homecoming. Although both stars had previously downplayed dating speculation, the public display of affection quickly became one of Hollywood's biggest celebrity stories.

Source: Briefly News