The Ndlovu Youth Choir from Limpopo created a special tribute video for the new Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer and caught the attention of Tom Holland

The choir performed their own Afro-inspired Spider-Man song dressed in red and black, with one member in a full Spider-Man costume

South Africans and fans around the world flooded the comments with pride, with many saying the choir's version was the best Spider-Man tribute they had seen

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Tom Holland on the right and SA’s Ndlovu Youth Choir dressed in red and black on the left. Images: @choirafrica

Source: Instagram

The Ndlovu Youth Choir from Limpopo pulled off something that had South African Spider-Man fans screaming. The choir's official Instagram page, @choirafrica, shared a video on 21 March 2026 featuring Tom Holland himself. The lead actor of the Spider-Man franchise sent a personal message of thanks to the group after they created a tribute video. The rendition celebrated the newly released Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer.

In Holland's video message, he said:

"Hello to the Ndlovu Youth Choir. Thank you so much for your fantastic video. I think it's the best. I really appreciate it. Thank you for supporting the launch of the Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer. Fantastic. Thank you so much."

He gave it his best shot at pronouncing Ndlovu, which didn't go unnoticed in the comments.

The choir's tribute video showed the group dressed in red and black, the iconic Spider-Man colours. The lead performer in a full Spider-Man costume standing at the centre of the group. Their song opened with a greeting from Limpopo and moved into a playful Afro-inspired take on the classic Spider-Man theme. The fun and groovy lyrics went:

"Rabobii rabobii, does whatever a spider can, spins a web any time, catches tsotsis just like flies, sheba Spiderman."

A spoken word section followed, telling the story of Peter Parker in a South African storytelling style over the choir humming in the background, before wrapping up with a call to check out the new trailer.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set for release on 31 July 2026. The trailer has already gotten a massive buzz, with hints at new villain Scorpion, a possible Man-Spider storyline and a mysterious character who appears to be controlling people's minds.

Watch the Instagram clip here.

SA loves Tom Holland praising Ndlovu Youth Choir

South Africans and fans around the world had a lot to say the youth choir song on the Instagram page @choirafrica's clip:

@lazolamafukuzela wrote:

"He tried so hard to say Ndlovu, love him. He is so innocent 😂😂😂 Well done guys, this really was the best one 🔥🔥"

@susanchardy said:

"South Africans just make everything sound spiritual ❤️🙌🏾"

@christianpillirone added:

"I agree with Tom. Was the best one. You guys are amazing 👏🏻🤟🏻☺️🕷️"

@gl_ceejay wrote:

"RABOBIIIII RABOBIIIII 🇿🇦😂😂😂"

@slatethegreat_ said:

"Even if I had a choice, I would have still chosen South Africa 😭🔥"

@aaronjoel.14 added:

"As a South African Spidey fan, this makes me feel so frikken happy 🇿🇦❤️ Congratulations 🕷️🕸️"

@sfiso.shezi wrote: "Wow 🙌🔥🔥 Proud to be African."

@bushbok laughed:

"I love everything about this. Ndovo, not so much, but he tried 😂😂😂"

@walterwanyanya said:

"They should do an African Spider-Man movie. I love this soundtrack already."

The Ndlovu Youth Choir singing for the new Spider-Man movie. Images: @choirafrica

Source: Instagram

More on the Ndlovu Youth Choir making SA proud

Briefly News recently reported on the Ndlovu Youth Choir's Zulu rendition of a beloved SA song that had people online celebrating the rainbow nation all over again.

recently reported on the Ndlovu Youth Choir's Zulu rendition of a beloved SA song that had people online celebrating the rainbow nation all over again. The choir joined forces with Rustenburg High School students for a performance that created one of the most proudly South African moments seen online in a while.

The choir also made global headlines after receiving approval from Queen's surviving members to release an isiZulu version of Bohemian Rhapsody.

Source: Briefly News