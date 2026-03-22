“Thank You”: Tom Holland Praises SA’s Ndlovu Youth Choir for Their New Spider-Man Trailer Tribute
- The Ndlovu Youth Choir from Limpopo created a special tribute video for the new Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer and caught the attention of Tom Holland
- The choir performed their own Afro-inspired Spider-Man song dressed in red and black, with one member in a full Spider-Man costume
- South Africans and fans around the world flooded the comments with pride, with many saying the choir's version was the best Spider-Man tribute they had seen
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The Ndlovu Youth Choir from Limpopo pulled off something that had South African Spider-Man fans screaming. The choir's official Instagram page, @choirafrica, shared a video on 21 March 2026 featuring Tom Holland himself. The lead actor of the Spider-Man franchise sent a personal message of thanks to the group after they created a tribute video. The rendition celebrated the newly released Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer.
In Holland's video message, he said:
"Hello to the Ndlovu Youth Choir. Thank you so much for your fantastic video. I think it's the best. I really appreciate it. Thank you for supporting the launch of the Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer. Fantastic. Thank you so much."
He gave it his best shot at pronouncing Ndlovu, which didn't go unnoticed in the comments.
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The choir's tribute video showed the group dressed in red and black, the iconic Spider-Man colours. The lead performer in a full Spider-Man costume standing at the centre of the group. Their song opened with a greeting from Limpopo and moved into a playful Afro-inspired take on the classic Spider-Man theme. The fun and groovy lyrics went:
"Rabobii rabobii, does whatever a spider can, spins a web any time, catches tsotsis just like flies, sheba Spiderman."
A spoken word section followed, telling the story of Peter Parker in a South African storytelling style over the choir humming in the background, before wrapping up with a call to check out the new trailer.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set for release on 31 July 2026. The trailer has already gotten a massive buzz, with hints at new villain Scorpion, a possible Man-Spider storyline and a mysterious character who appears to be controlling people's minds.
Watch the Instagram clip here.
SA loves Tom Holland praising Ndlovu Youth Choir
South Africans and fans around the world had a lot to say the youth choir song on the Instagram page @choirafrica's clip:
@lazolamafukuzela wrote:
"He tried so hard to say Ndlovu, love him. He is so innocent 😂😂😂 Well done guys, this really was the best one 🔥🔥"
@susanchardy said:
"South Africans just make everything sound spiritual ❤️🙌🏾"
@christianpillirone added:
"I agree with Tom. Was the best one. You guys are amazing 👏🏻🤟🏻☺️🕷️"
@gl_ceejay wrote:
"RABOBIIIII RABOBIIIII 🇿🇦😂😂😂"
@slatethegreat_ said:
"Even if I had a choice, I would have still chosen South Africa 😭🔥"
@aaronjoel.14 added:
"As a South African Spidey fan, this makes me feel so frikken happy 🇿🇦❤️ Congratulations 🕷️🕸️"
@sfiso.shezi wrote: "Wow 🙌🔥🔥 Proud to be African."
@bushbok laughed:
"I love everything about this. Ndovo, not so much, but he tried 😂😂😂"
@walterwanyanya said:
"They should do an African Spider-Man movie. I love this soundtrack already."
More on the Ndlovu Youth Choir making SA proud
- Briefly News recently reported on the Ndlovu Youth Choir's Zulu rendition of a beloved SA song that had people online celebrating the rainbow nation all over again.
- The choir joined forces with Rustenburg High School students for a performance that created one of the most proudly South African moments seen online in a while.
- The choir also made global headlines after receiving approval from Queen's surviving members to release an isiZulu version of Bohemian Rhapsody.
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Source: Briefly News
Nerissa Naidoo (Human Interest Editor) Nerissa Naidoo is a writer and editor with seven years of experience. Currently, she is a human interest writer at Briefly News and joined the publication in 2024. She began her career contributing to Morning Lazziness and later joined Featherpen.org. As a TUW ghostwriter, she focused on non-fiction, while her editorial roles at National Today and Entail.ai honed her skills in content accuracy and expert-driven editing. You can reach her at nerissa.naidoo@briefly.co.za