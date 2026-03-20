The Ndlovu Youth Choir wowed viewers with a lively Zulu rendition of a beloved song, bringing energy and joy to Instagram

Known for blending traditional rhythms with modern music, the choir continues to showcase South African culture to a growing audience

Netizens praised the choir for representing the rainbow nation, celebrating diversity and national pride through performance

A South African choir has captured hearts online, turning a simple song into a celebration of culture and unity. Their performance has left viewers talking about music, tradition, and national pride.

The picture on the left showed Ndlovu Youth Choir on stage in Orange outfits. Image: Ndlovu Youth Choir

Source: Instagram

The Ndlovu Youth Choir lit up Instagram on 19 March 2026 with their Zulu rendition of ‘Die Here het my mooi gemaak’. Posted on @choirafrica, the choir sang and danced energetically, spreading joy and positivity. Their caption read:

“Thank you for a wonderful 2025. We wish you and your family a happy and blessed 2026. The Lord made us beautiful! ❤️🙌🏾”

Ndlovu Youth choir has gained international recognition over the past few years, performing at festivals and receiving awards for their unique sound and choreography. Their ability to blend traditional South African rhythms with contemporary music has made them ambassadors of culture, making this latest performance a proud moment that showcases their talent and national pride.

Zulu choir performance celebrates South African culture

Mzansi viewers were clearly moved by the performance, praising the choir’s energy and harmony. Comments highlighted how the rendition embodied the spirit of the rainbow nation, celebrating South Africa’s diversity and culture through music and dance. Many described it as uplifting and inspiring, a perfect start to 2026.

Social media was flooded with love and support for the choir, with netizens sharing clips and tagging friends to spread the joy. Many expressed pride in their country and cultural heritage, showing just how much music and performance can unite people across South Africa.

The screenshot on the left captured the choir dancing outside. Image: Ndlovu Youth Choir

Source: Instagram

Watch the Instagram video below:

Here’s what netizens said

Nagelgerhard wrote:

“PROUDLY SOUTH AFRICA.”

Dangire wrote:

“Wishing you all a happy and prosperous safe new year. ❤️❤️”

Unicorn Apocalypse commented:

“Beautiful South Africa”

Moleculemomma wrote:

“You are all amazing! 🤩 Love seeing your Christmas posts. HAPPY 2026! ❤️”

Dubelongtimefan wrote:

“You guys are amazing. I must’ve watched this well over 10 times; it is so inspiring, so soothing, so beautiful. Thank you for sharing. 🙏❤️”

St4r_4laeeqah wrote:

“Proudly saying I am a South African. 🤍😌”

Jaylee_klopper commented:

“The best one so far this year, well done. 😍”

Dalali_delano_kigamboni wrote:

“My first comment from Tanzania; we qualified to the 16 stage for AFCON.🔥🔥”

Ahtohi_kocta commented:

“I like the guy who whistles. 👏❤️”

Shirley_k asked:

“Who’s waking up to this on the very last day of 2025? 🙌❤️”

Blikkies78 commented:

“I like this so much more than the little Afrikaans boy”

LLize6436 wrote:

“So much better than the original. 😍”

Lucrecephillips wrote:

“Amazing love y’all. 💜”

Labuschagne_rochelle wrote:

“Always knew Bernice had something with this one and the African vibes. 🔥🔥🔥 This is great.”

3 Other Briefly News stories about the Ndlovu choir

A video showed Rustenburg High School putting on an amazing vocal performance with a popular choir, sparking reactions.

Limpopo-based musicians Ndlovu Youth Choir received approval from Queen's surviving members to release an isiZulu version of Bohemian Rhapsody.

The Ndlovu Youth Choir have once again caused a buzz on social media, this time with their lively performance of 'Shallow' by Lady Gaga.

Source: Briefly News