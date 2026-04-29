South Africa-born Hollywood star Charlize Theron went viral after panicking during a mystery box challenge

On Tuesday, 28 April 2026, Netflix shared a clip of the actress participating in the challenge alongside Welsh actor Taron Egerton

Social media users sympathised with Charlize, saying they would have reacted the same way or worse, while others criticised Netflix for using the choice of species

Charlize Theron was terrified after she handled a snake during a challenge. Image: XNY/Star Max/GC Images

Source: Getty Images

Popular South Africa-born actress Charlize Theron sparked reactions after freaking out when she touched a snake during a mystery box challenge.

The Oscar-winning actress, who recently won over Mzansi by speaking a local language she said is close to disappearing, found herself in a very different spotlight during the promotional run for their film APEX.

On Tuesday, 28 April 2026, Netflix shared a clip of Theron and the Welsh actor taking part in the popular challenge, where contestants reach into hidden boxes without knowing what is inside.

Charlize Theron loses her cool after touching snake

Things quickly took a dramatic turn when Charlize Theron touched a green snake and completely lost her cool, leaving viewers laughing and sympathising with her at the same time.

Her co-star was fortunate and got a bowl of beef jerky, which he correctly guessed, instead of an emerald tree boa.

Watch the video by clicking the link.

Peeps react to video of Charlize Theron touching a snake

Social media users said her reaction was fully understandable, with many admitting they would have responded the same way, if not worse. Others criticised Netflix for choosing an emerald tree boa for the stunt, arguing that calmer snake species could have been used instead.

Here are some of the comments:

Trisha Lynn said:

“That whole stage would have been burned down. Nope!”

Adam Dugger criticised:

“Why did they choose a snake species known to have a poor temperament, and to be ‘bitey’ and to not tolerate handling? They could have used a ball python.”

Dionerys Dionerys commented:

“Why am I seeing this after just finishing watching Apex...ooh, good Lord. Apex just solidified my dislike for picking isolated areas for adventure...naaaay...let's do Dubai, Mumbai, Thailand, Northern stars or anything other than that pleaaaaaase....enjoyed it.”

Chelsea Keith remarked:

“Ok, terrible snake for this challenge BUT he also coiled back like ‘ma'am, why are you screaming?’”

Rachael Kathcart asked:

“Has anyone else been obsessed with the song ‘Go’ by Chemical Brothers after watching this?! I liked his psychotic dance 🤣😅”

Biondo Clissa joked:

“The most beautiful and strong girl on this planet… The Amazon… The woman who impressed me with her stunning performances by fighting any form of danger in her movies… touches a python and goes: Omg omg omg omg omg…End of a legend. 😖”

Deryk Joseph said:

“The ironic part is that right after this, I see a video with her on Jimmy Kimmel describing multiple snakes she had to film with on set. 😅”

Mzansi weighed in on Charlize Theron's reaction after touching an emerald boa. Image: Michael Buckner/Variety, Mike Coppola/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Charlize Theron delivers Mandela-inspired speech at Winter Olympics 2026

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Charlize Theron charmed South Africans after delivering a message rooted in Nelson Mandela’s philosophy during the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Fans across social platforms reacted strongly, praising the Olympic stage for amplifying a call for peace, humanity and shared purpose at the start of the Games.

Source: Briefly News