South African-American actress and film producer Charlize Theron mesmerised the online community after a video of her speaking Afrikaans went viral

The actress was previously at the centre of controversy after she claimed that Afrikaans was a dying language, hyperbolically saying it was spoken by "like 44 people"

The comments section in her latest video was light-hearted, with users seemingly having forgotten her prior controversy regarding the language

Charlize Theron spoke Afrikaans in a new video. Image: charlizeafrica

Source: Getty Images

Charlize Theron, the South African-American actress and film producer, has once again captured the hearts of netizens with her latest video showcasing her Afrikaans-speaking skills.

The clip quickly went viral, illustrating the star's ability to resonate with her fans while paying homage to her roots.

Theron was previously at the centre of the controversy of Afrikaans' viability as a language after reportedly saying it was a dying language.

Watch the video in which she speaks the language below:

Charlize Theron turns the page on controversy

Despite her previous comments characterising Afrikaans as a "dying language," where she jokingly stated it was spoken by "like 44 people," the mood surrounding her latest video is overwhelmingly positive.

The light-hearted nature of the comments section suggests that users are willing to overlook past controversies, embracing the actress's newfound connection with her mother tongue.

Facebook users took to the comments section, vibing along with the lighthearted mood of the video.

A user, Jaimellewellyn Marais, commented:

"Pomp is a pump. We know what she wants."

Another one, Luan Byleveld, said:

"Boerewors is boerewors."

Who is Charlize Theron?

Theron, who previously hung out with actress Thuso Mbedu in the U.S., is a South African and American actress, producer, and one of the most acclaimed and highest-paid performers in Hollywood.

Born on August 7, 1975, in Benoni, South Africa, she grew up on a farm in an Afrikaner family.

Her early life included a traumatic event in 1991 when her mother fatally shot her abusive, alcoholic father in self-defence.

Theron initially pursued a career in ballet and modelling, working in Milan and New York, but a knee injury ended her dancing aspirations.

She then moved to Los Angeles in the mid-1990s to pursue acting.

Charlize Theron's rise to fame

Theron's rise to fame began with modelling in South Africa and New York, leading to a pivotal discovery in Los Angeles.

The discovery landed her early Hollywood roles like The Devil's Advocate (1997) and Mighty Joe Young (1998).

But it was her transformative, Oscar-winning performance as serial killer Aileen Wuornos in Monster (2003) that solidified her as a serious, versatile actress.

The role helped move her beyond typical "pretty girl" roles into iconic status with action films like Mad Max: Fury Road and dramas like North Country.

Theron's rise to fame began with modelling in South Africa and New York. Image: charlizeafrica

Source: Instagram

Charlize Theron gets dragged into the Afrikaner refuge backlash

In a previous report, Briefly News published that Theron's 2022 comment about the Afrikaans language resurfaced after 49 Afrikaners left South Africa to become refugees in the United States.

The report covered that radio and TV personality, Dan Corder, reacted with humour and used Theron's 2022 comment as part of his joke.

Source: Briefly News