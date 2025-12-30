A local TikTok user shared a video of himself and his family recreating a popular scene from Generations: The Legacy

Rising actor Athi Cwele originally delivered the lines in the scene alongside multi-award-winning actress Kgomotso Christopher

After watching the TikTok clip, several South Africans expressed amusement and commented on the acting

A family reenacting a scene from 'Generations: The Legacy' left South Africans in stitches. Images: @makgotleng1

Source: TikTok

A young man named Makgotleng delighted TikTok users after posting a video of himself and his family reenacting a dramatic scene from Generations: The Legacy, bringing the classic moment back to life around their dinner table. Their playful performance entertained South Africans, who appreciated their humour and commitment.

Makgotleng shared the clip on the popular social media platform on 29 December 2025 but noted that he waited for the family's Christmas breakfast to recreate the moment. Makgotleng also roped in a young woman and a man to deliver lines while the rest of his family participated as extras.

The scene was originally performed by actor Athi Cwele, who portrays Kamogelo Moroka in the South African soap opera, where he passionately defends his on-screen mother, Kea Moroka, portrayed by multi-award-winning actress Kgomotso Christopher.

A scene from 'Generations: The Legacy' has become popular on TikTok. Image: @generationsthelegacy

Source: TikTok

Generations: The Legacy reenactment amuses Mzansi

Hundreds of social media users flocked to the comment section with their thoughts about the comical reenactment and some of the family members' patience.

@palesatengy asked the young man:

"The grandparents, are they still acting, or are they really concerned?

@moshe_sesame also spoke about the elders, writing:

"The grandparents are just waiting for you to finish so they can eat, honestly."

@segoo.chanelia stated with a laugh:

"Your family is so supportive for agreeing to do this."

@luthanx commented on the delicious food:

"Nah, this is a breakfast straight from an American movie."

@goatedigital told people online:

"Gogo is the star here. Her shock and stare are dusting me."

Watch the TikTok video posted on Makgotleng's account below:

