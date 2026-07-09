Kaizer Chiefs confirmed the signing of former Sekhukhune United goalkeeper Renaldo Leaner as a free agent on Monday

Ex-Chiefs defender Tshepo Masilela questioned why Sekhukhune let Leaner leave without commanding a transfer fee

Masilela predicted that either Bruce Bvuma or Fiacre Ntwari could be released following Leaner's arrival at Naturena

Former Kaizer Chiefs defender Tshepo Masilela has raised doubts about the Glamour Boys' decision to recruit goalkeeper Renaldo Leaner, stating he is not persuaded that the 28-year-old represents a genuine upgrade between the posts.

Chiefs officially confirmed Leaner's arrival on Monday after the shot-stopper left Sekhukhune United at the end of his contract. His move to Naturena follows a strong 2025/26 season that earned him his first Bafana Bafana call-up. He joins a crowded goalkeeping department alongside captain Brandon Petersen, Bruce Bvuma, Rwanda international Fiacre Ntwari, Bontle Molefe and Under-23 prospect Takalani Mazhamba.

**Masilela Questions Leaner's Free-Agent Status**

Speaking on SoccerBeat, Masilela directed his sharpest criticism at the circumstances surrounding Leaner's departure from Sekhukhune United, arguing that the lack of a transfer fee raised legitimate questions about the goalkeeper's standing.

"When you leave Sekhukhune as a free agent and we ask ourselves, 'Why?'" Masilela said. "I'm not really convinced. And again when you move from Sekhukhune to Chiefs, it's a different environment, different pressure, different set-up and the expectations are very high."

Masilela acknowledged that Chiefs do need a dependable deputy to Petersen, particularly with the club set to navigate a demanding fixture calendar spanning the Betway Premiership, the MTN8 and the CAF Confederation Cup. However, he remained sceptical about whether Leaner meets that standard.

"When it comes to goalkeepers, I would say you do need a number two. The number two that you know that this is my stable number two for the upcoming season," he said. "I'm not really convinced that the new keeper is their best number two or trusted."

**One Goalkeeper Likely to Exit Naturena**

Masilela also suggested that Leaner's arrival could signal a departure for either Bvuma or Ntwari. Bvuma recently penned a contract extension, while Ntwari is under contract for a further two seasons, yet Masilela believes the numbers no longer add up.

"I think one is going to be released. Who is leaving Kaizer Chiefs? I'm not sure, but I have this strong feeling that one has to leave," he said.

He pointed to Petersen's recurring minor injuries and the club's continental commitments as the driving force behind management's desire for a more trusted back-up option.

"Time and again, Brandon has these small injuries, missing two or three games and he is back again. And if you look again, Kaizer Chiefs qualified for Africa again and it means more games for them," Masilela added.

New goalkeeping coach Olivier Sorin will be expected to manage the depth and competition within the department as the 2025/26 season gets underway.

Source: Briefly News