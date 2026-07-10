Orlando Pirates confirmed the departure of goalkeeper Melusi Buthelezi after three seasons with the PSL champions

The 28-year-old made 22 appearances and kept 12 clean sheets during his time at the club after joining from TS Galaxy

Pirates have been one of the busiest clubs in the transfer window, signing seven players and releasing more than a dozen others

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Orlando Pirates have officially announced the release of goalkeeper Melusi Buthelezi, bringing an end to his three-year stint at the Soweto club.

The 28-year-old joined Pirates from TS Galaxy and went on to make 22 appearances across all competitions, keeping 12 clean sheets. Despite those contributions, Buthelezi was unable to displace Bafana Bafana international Sipho Chaine as the club's first-choice goalkeeper and departs without securing a permanent grip on the number one jersey.

The club issued a farewell statement acknowledging his service. "The Club extends its sincere gratitude to Melusi Buthelezi for his professionalism, commitment, and contribution throughout his time with Orlando Pirates," Pirates said. "We wish him every success in this next chapter of his career."

Pirates Busy in the Transfer Market

Buthelezi's exit forms part of a significant squad overhaul at the PSL champions ahead of the new season. Pirates had been linked with Sekhukhune United's Renaldo Leaner as a potential goalkeeper target, but after missing out on that signing, supporters had expected Buthelezi to remain. The technical team opted otherwise.

On the incomings side, Pirates have added Mthetheleli Mthiyane from Stellenbosch FC, Sbangani Zulu from Richards Bay, and four players from Siwelele: Bohale Ngwato, Ghampani Lungu, Neo Rapoo and Aphiwe Baliti. Matome Mmolai of Leicesterford City has also been brought in.

The list of departures has been considerably longer. Relebohile Mofokeng completed a high-profile move to Belgian side Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, while Thabiso Lebitso joined Stellenbosch FC. Gomolemo Khoto, Siyabonga Ndlozi and Tshepho Mashiloane all moved to Sekhukhune United, with Mashiloane's move structured as a loan. Thabiso Sesane and Selaelo Rasebotja joined Siwelele FC, and Sonwabo Khumalo along with Blessing Ngiba moved to Midlands. Seth Green headed to Durban City, while Gilberto, Karim Kimvuidi, Tshegofatso Mabasa, Sipho Mbule and Bandile Shandu also left the club.

Source: Briefly News