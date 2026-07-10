Stellenbosch FC confirmed striker Ashley Cupido's season-long loan move to Israeli second division club Kiryat Yam

Cupido scored six goals in 77 appearances across all competitions during his two seasons with Stellenbosch

The Bafana Bafana international becomes the third player to move from Stellenbosch to Israel in recent years

Stellenbosch FC has officially confirmed that striker Ashley Cupido will spend the 2026/27 season on loan at Israeli second division outfit Kiryat Yam, marking yet another departure from the Winelands club as head coach Gavin Hunt reshapes his squad.

The club announced the move on Thursday, stating that the 25-year-old Bafana Bafana international will join Kiryat Yam, who finished sixth in the Liga Leumit last term, in search of regular playing time.

"Stellenbosch FC striker Ashley Cupido has joined Israeli second division side Kiryat Yam on loan for the duration of the 2026-27 season," the club said in an official statement. "The club will continuously monitor Cupido's progress and wishes him all the best during his loan spell."

Cupido's Time at Stellenbosch

Cupido arrived at Stellenbosch in July 2024 following a promising stint at Cape Town Spurs, where he established himself as a reliable scorer, netting 15 goals in the Motsepe Foundation Championship during the 2022/23 campaign to finish as the club's top scorer that season.

His time at Stellenbosch, however, proved more difficult. Across two seasons, the striker made 77 appearances in all competitions, contributing six goals and five assists, but was unable to cement a starting role at the club consistently.

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Stellenbosch's Busy Transfer Window

Cupido's loan departure is one of several exits from Stellenbosch this off-season as Hunt prepares for a more competitive 2026/27 campaign. The club finished ninth in the league last season, collecting 37 points from 30 matches, and failed to reach the top eight or claim any silverware despite having won the Carling Knockout Cup in 2023.

High-profile departures have included Olisa Ndah, Wayde Jooste, and goalkeeper Oscarine Masuluke, while Thabo Moloisane and Mthetheleli Mthiyane sealed moves to Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates respectively.

According to the club, Cupido is the third player to make the move from Stellenbosch to Israel, following in the footsteps of Ibraheem Jabaar and Faiz Abrahams.

Source: Briefly News