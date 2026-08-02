US creator and singer Zach Campbell went viral for a video posted on 1 August 2026, calling out Tyla's recent stage performances

Campbell praised Tyla's talent and past performances but said she was giving 'cute' instead of the hungry, commanding artist he knows she can be

Fans are divided over whether Campbell's comments count as constructive criticism or straight-up hate

US singer Zach Campbell criticises Tyla's performances. Image: Debra L Rothenberg/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Tyla's name is all over social media again, when is it not? This time, it has nothing to do with a new release or a red-carpet look; however, it is about a video posted by US creator and singer Zach Campbell on 1 August 2026, which has sent fans into a full debate about whether the Grammy-winning South African artist has been coasting through her performances lately.

In the clip, filmed in what looks like a home studio styled as a video call interface, Campbell speaks directly to the camera with a passionate and unfiltered energy. He makes clear from the start that he rates Tyla highly, pointing to her earlier work as proof of what she is truly capable of delivering on stage.

Zach Campbells peaks on Tyla's stage presence

Campbell's core argument is that Tyla has the tools but has been underusing them. "I need you to wake that girl back up, because right now you're kind of giving like this little. Hey, I'm fab," he said, mimicking a laid-back, unbothered energy.

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He acknowledged that the persona is charming, but argued that it has a ceiling. "It's cute. You don't strike me as an artist that just wants to be cute," he continued, before comparing her current energy to a "winding the waist from across the bar type beat" that works for a song or two but not an entire set.

He specifically referenced her earlier performances, including one during what he described as an injury period, as examples of the hunger he wants to see return. His closing message was essentially a rallying call: give me a pop diva, not just a vibe.

Watch the video that sparked the conversation here.

The clip, reposted by Tyla fan account @tylasworld, quickly split opinion between those who see Campbell's words as valid criticism and those who read it as an attack.

@FGuy888 backed Campbell, writing: "You know what, I agree with him… I wanna see more choreo!!!! YOU HAVE WHAT IT TAKES!!! Take is there Mamaz!!! YOU GOT IT!!!!"

@misandristmila agreed, saying: "He's not wrong. That's what we've all been saying. Tyla is TALENTED. She needs to tap into that & push her limits artistically. the coy 'ion do too much' attitude is for the girls with no stage presence."

@Indigosa_ felt Campbell struck the right tone: "He said it so perfectly and respectfully! We all know Tyla's potential and what she's capable of doing, and lately she's just been hungry like the first era."

The fan account that shared the clip weighed in too: "People are still interpreting it as 'hate'. We love Tyla, but constructive criticism is necessary bc we want to see you grow and be the best version of yourself. It's always all LOVE."

Anele defends Tyla

In a previous report from Briefly News, Anele Mdoda publicly defended Tyla after a fan claimed that Tyla is being used to paint South Africa's image negatively, drawing backlash from Nigeria and the US.

Mzansi rallied behind Anele's fiery response, with many showing solidarity for both Tyla and South Africa.

Source: Briefly News