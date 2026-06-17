FIFA has confirmed a major suspension for Bafana Bafana player Themba Zwane following his early exit against Mexico

The veteran midfielder will miss crucial Group A matches as South Africa fight to keep their World Cup dream alive

Hugo Broos now faces a midfield headache with two experienced players unavailable for selection

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

South Africa has been dealt a massive blow at the 2026 World Cup after veteran midfielder Themba Zwane was handed a lengthy ban that could effectively spell the end of his time at this year’s global showpiece.

Bafana Bafana will miss 3 matches after he was suspended on Wednesday by the FIFA Disciplinary Committee. Image: Heuler Andrey

Source: Getty Images

Zwane was shown a red card in Bafana Bafana’s opening match of the tournament against Mexico on 11 June, but the punishment has now been upgraded to a three-match suspension. This means he will miss the remaining group-stage fixtures against the Czech Republic and South Korea.

If Bafana Bafana fail to progress beyond the group stages, this could mark a heartbreaking end to Zwane’s World Cup campaign. It would be a huge setback for the 36-year-old, whose experience and leadership will be a major loss for South Africa.

FIFA releases statement on Zwane's suspension

The FIFA Disciplinary Committee confirmed the sanction on Wednesday, 17 June, after reviewing the incident that led to Zwane’s dismissal.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

In a statement, FIFA said:

“The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has imposed the following sanction on South Africa’s player Themba Zwane, who was sent off as a result of a direct red card during the FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Mexico and South Africa played at Mexico City Stadium on 11 June 2026: three-match suspension for breach under article 14 paragraph 1 e) of the FIFA Disciplinary Code.”

FIFA further noted that the decision remains subject to appeal before the FIFA Appeal Committee.

As seen in the post below.

Bafana Bafana face a midfield crisis

The Mamelodi Sundowns player received a straight red card in the 2-0 defeat to Mexico. Another player, as well as Sphephelo Sithole, saw red, with South Africa finishing the match with nine men. The latest FIFA Disciplinary Committee ruling has now plunged Bafana Bafana’s World Cup campaign further into crisis mode.

Bafana Bafana star Themba Zwane was handed a straight red card in the 2-0 defeat to Mexico. Image: Tom Weller

Source: Getty Images

Head coach Hugo Broos will now be forced to make adjustments in midfield for the remainder of the matches. Fellow Masandawana midfielder Jayden Adams could be tasked with filling Zwane’s big shoes in the middle of the park.

Teboho Mokoena will also have to step up and provide leadership as Bafana Bafana look to navigate the difficult road ahead.

See the tweet below on X.

Bafana Bafana will continue their Group A campaign this week, with South Africa facing Czechia in Atlanta on Thursday, 18 June, and Mexico taking on Korea Republic in Zapopan in the early hours of Friday morning South African time, 19 June.

Andile Ncube slams Bafana Bafana

Briefly News previously reported that SABC Sport presenter Andile Ncube had harsh words for Bafana Bafana after their 2-0 defeat to Mexico on Thursday, 11 June 2026.

Ncube, who was on presenting duties for SABC Sport’s FIFA World Cup coverage, had strong words after the abject performance.

Source: Briefly News