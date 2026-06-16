FIFA's referee appointment for Bafana Bafana's crucial World Cup clash has sparked widespread discussion among South African fans

American official Tori Penso is set to make history when South Africa face Czechia on 18 June in a crucial match

Reactions on social media ranged from humour and concern to support for the groundbreaking appointment

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South Africa's match against Czechia will make history as US referee Tori Penso becomes only the second woman to officiate a men's World Cup match. Image: BafanaBafana/X, Scott Wachter/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Bafana Bafana's FIFA World Cup clash against Czechia on Thursday, 18 June 2026, will feature a historic first in football officiating, as FIFA appointed Tori Penso to take charge of the Group A encounter.

The appointment means Penso will become only the second woman to referee a men's FIFA World Cup match. She follows France's Stéphanie Frappart, who made history at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The announcement comes as South Africa prepare for one of their most important matches of the tournament following a 2-0 defeat to hosts Mexico in their opening Group A fixture. Hugo Broos' side need a positive result against Czechia to strengthen their chances of reaching the knockout stages.

Tori Penso set for historic World Cup milestone

Penso's appointment is the latest achievement in a trailblazing refereeing career. The American official began refereeing at age 14 and rose through the ranks in the United States. In September 2020, she became the first woman in more than two decades to referee a Major League Soccer match.

She later officiated the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup final between Spain and England, becoming the first American referee to lead a World Cup final crew. According to FIFA, Penso will be assisted by fellow Americans Brooke Mayo and Kathryn Nesbitt when South Africa face Czechia in Atlanta.

The appointment also makes her the first American woman to referee a men's FIFA World Cup match.

Bafana Bafana seek response against Czechia

While much of the attention has focused on the officiating appointment, South Africa's priority remains securing points.

Bafana Bafana started their campaign with a disappointing defeat to Mexico and now face additional selection challenges. Midfielders Siphephelo Sithole and Themba Zwane are suspended after receiving red cards in the opening match.

Broos is expected to reshuffle his side as South Africa attempt to keep their World Cup hopes alive. Victory over Czechia would leave Bafana Bafana firmly in contention heading into their final Group A fixture against South Korea.

Tori Penso makes World Cup history in Bafana Bafana’s Czechia clash. Image: Carmen Mandato/FIFA

Source: Getty Images

South Africans react to FIFA's referee decision

The announcement of Tori Penso generated significant debate after iDiski Times shared FIFA's confirmation on X on 15 June.

Some supporters reacted with humour, particularly after South Africa's disciplinary issues against Mexico.

@Evidence_Shongw wrote:

"We're getting two red cards 😂😂😂."

@Mashesha_RSA added:

"Bazophuma bonke ngama red card 😭😭😭" (They will all leave with red cards).

Others expressed concern about the appointment of an American official. @ExpoSure_Besabakhe posted:

"Why are we given American referees, kanti? (though?) especially the US one yoooo!😢"

@Sizwe_VZ added:

"Ay ay ay the last thing we needed."

@freanky4fingers commented:

"A woman from states when we have beef with the USA."

Several supporters suggested South Africa should focus on performance rather than officiating.@DJMAOSH3 wrote:

"Thank you, let's not overthink...."

@Tokyo_bheki said:

"Bafana must bring an A game to victorious, all odd will be against us we need a clean and clinical display."

The appointment also sparked discussion about South African referees.

@ethoh100 commented:

"If she's entrusted with such a responsibility, I don't see why the likes of Abongile Tom can't be given the same opportunity."

Meanwhile, @MsKMP2 appeared amused by the debate, posting:

"The comments; Mzansi. May #BafanaBafana bring their A game forward!"

The range of reactions highlighted both the pressure surrounding Bafana Bafana's campaign and the significance of Penso's historic appointment.

For FIFA, the appointment represents another milestone in the evolution of international officiating. For South Africa, however, the focus will be on securing a result that keeps their World Cup dream alive.

Whether the post-match discussion centres on history-making officiating or Bafana Bafana's performance will be determined when the two sides meet in Atlanta on Thursday.

Cassper Nyovest's Hugo Broos comment sparks fresh debate

Briefly News previously reported that rapper Cassper Nyovest reignited debate around Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos after reacting to Tunisia's decision to sack their coach. Sabri Lamouchi was fired following their 5-1 FIFA World Cup defeat to Sweden.

The musician's brief X post was widely interpreted as a reference to Broos and South Africa's recent performances.

Source: Briefly News