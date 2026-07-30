A South African muffin seller shared a viral TikTok video after learners rushed to support her new business venture

The woman, known online as scrumptious_thang, arrived late at Glenbrack Secondary School but learners still waited eagerly for her muffins

Social media users praised the learners’ loyalty and joked that the seller was suffering from success after the viral reaction

Pictures sourced from the businesswoman's TikTok account. Images: @scrumptious_thang

Source: TikTok

A South African muffin seller melted hearts after learners at Glenbrack Secondary School fought over who could buy first, all caught on a TikTok video posted on 29 July 2026.

The woman, who trades under the name scrumptious_thang, runs a small muffin business. She had planned to sell her treats to learners before school started. However, she was delayed, and she only got there at 7:14, well past the 7:30 bell.

Learners go all out

Despite the late arrival, the learners had already been waiting for her outside the school gates. They pushed and jostled to be first in line. The excitement was so intense that she could not even film proper content.

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She later explained that the school principal was not happy about the disruption. She said she understood his frustration. Still, she thanked the learners for their overwhelming support of her small business.

Her muffins clearly struck a chord with the Glenbrack learners that morning. The clip quickly gained traction after she posted it online. Viewers loved seeing young people back a local entrepreneur so enthusiastically.

Many South Africans flooded the comment section with praise and encouragement for her hustle. Some wished her business well and hoped it would keep growing. Others joked that she was now suffering from the consequences of her own success.

Several commenters suggested a better plan for future visits. They proposed she come on Fridays when learners leave school early. That way, she would avoid clashing with the start of classes.

One person joked that they arrived early only for @scrumptious_thang to be late. Another called it a case of suffering from success in the sweetest way. The overall mood in the comments stayed warm and supportive.

Watch the video below:

Source: Briefly News