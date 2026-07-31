Gagasi FM surprised listeners with a live on-air presenter reshuffle on Friday, with the changes taking effect on Monday, 3 August 2026

Selbeyonce Mkhize will leave the afternoon drive show to co-host the breakfast show alongside Felix Hlophe

Minnie Ntuli exits the breakfast slot after four years and joins SPHEctacula and DJ Naves on the Gagasi FM Drive

Minnie Ntuli left the breakfast show slot at Gagasi FM. Image: minnie_ntuli

Source: Instagram

Gagasi FM has shaken up its weekday line-up with a surprise presenter reshuffle that will see Selbeyonce Mkhize and Minnie Ntuli swap flagship shows.

The station made the announcement live on air on Friday, with Head of Audience Experience Alex Mthiyane confirming that the new schedule will officially begin on Monday, 3 August 2026.

Minnie Ntuli gets new role as Gagasi FM shuffles line-up

The biggest change sees former Ukhozi FM presenter Selby "Selbeyonce" Mkhize leaving the afternoon drive show to become the new co-host of the Gagasi FM Breakfast Show alongside Felix Hlophe.

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Announcing the move, Mthiyane told listeners:

"The new breakfast show will be hosted by Selbeyonce and Felix Hlophe."

Selbeyonce replaces Minnie Ntuli, who has spent the past four years waking up listeners with Hlophe.

Ntuli is not leaving the station but will instead join the popular Gagasi FM Drive team.

The Real Housewives of Durban star will now co-host the afternoon show alongside SPHEctacula and DJ Naves, creating a new three-person line-up.

Mthiyane confirmed:

"The new Gagasi FM Drive will be presented by SPHEctacula, Minnie Ntuli and DJ Naves."

The move marks Ntuli's first major weekday slot change since joining the breakfast show.

Gagasi FM also announced changes to its weekend programming. Former Big Brother Mzansi contestant Ashay Sewlal will join Sphokuhle and Mkay Music on the Umsindo Takeover, which airs on Saturdays.

Why did Gagasi FM reshuffle its presenters?

While the station confirmed the new presenter line-up, it did not explain what prompted the changes.

The reshuffle comes just months after Gagasi FM unveiled its 2026 programming schedule, which retained both the breakfast and afternoon drive teams.

As a result, the unexpected mid-year switch has left many listeners wondering what led to the decision. Gagasi FM has not issued any further statement explaining the reshuffle.

Gagasi FM removed Minnie Ntuli from the breakfast show slot. Image: minnie_ntuli

Source: Instagram

Minnie Ntuli's drama with Londie London

In 2025, fans started a petition to remove Minnie Ntuli from radio and TV, as reported by Briefly News.

This came after the star faced backlash following her assault against Londie London on The Real Housewives of Durban.

Source: Briefly News