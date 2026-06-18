Bafana Bafana's growing card count could become a major factor as the race for the World Cup knockout stages intensifies

South Africa face a crucial final group match with a key player suspended and little room for disciplinary mistakes

FIFA's tie-break rules mean yellow and red cards could decide who advances if teams finish level

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Bafana Bafana's poor disciplinary record could hurt their 2026 FIFA World Cup knockout hopes. Image: BafanaBafana

Source: Twitter

South Africa's disciplinary record at the 2026 FIFA World Cup could come back to haunt them if they finish third in Group A and end up tied with another team in the battle for a place in the knockout rounds.

With one group match remaining, Bafana Bafana have already accumulated four yellow cards and two red cards, leaving them with a poor fair play score. The situation has become even more significant after midfielder Teboho Mokoena was suspended for South Africa's final group-stage clash against South Korea after collecting his second yellow card of the tournament on 18 June 2026.

Bafana Bafana's card count raises concern

Football analyst Micky Jnr highlighted South Africa's disciplinary troubles on X, noting that the team had collected four yellow cards and two dismissals during the tournament so far. Micky Jnr posted

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The issue dates back to Bafana Bafana's opening World Cup match against Mexico on 11 June. Midfielder Yaya Sithole was sent off for denying a goalscoring opportunity, while Themba Zwane later received a controversial red card following a VAR review.

BBC Sport reported that Zwane's dismissal sparked debate, with questions raised over whether the incident warranted a red card.

Mokoena's suspension has now added another complication for coach Hugo Broos ahead of the decisive meeting with South Korea.

FIFA tie-break rules could punish South Africa

According to FIFA's World Cup regulations, teams level on points are first separated by head-to-head results. If teams remain tied, goal difference and goals scored are considered.

However, FIFA states that disciplinary records become a deciding factor if teams cannot be separated by those criteria.

For teams competing for one of the eight best third-placed spots, fair play points are also considered after points, goal difference and goals scored. Under FIFA's rules, teams receive the following deductions:

Yellow card: minus 1 point

Indirect red card (second yellow card): minus 3 points

Direct red card: minus 4 points

Yellow card followed by a direct red card: minus 5 points

That means South Africa's yellow and red cards could prove costly if they finish level with another second or third-placed nation.

South Korea clash now even more important

South Africa remain in contention for a place in the Round of 32, but their final group match has become even more significant.

With Mokoena unavailable and their fair play record already damaged, Bafana Bafana will need a disciplined performance against South Korea.

Any further bookings or dismissals could leave South Africa vulnerable should qualification ultimately come down to FIFA's fair play rankings.

The outcome means every challenge, tackle and booking could carry added weight as Bafana Bafana chase a place in the knockout rounds.

South Africa's World Cup hopes remain alive, but their disciplinary record has created an extra obstacle. If Bafana Bafana finish level with another nation, the yellow and red cards collected throughout the tournament could become the difference between progressing and going home.

Bafana Bafana's poor disciplinary record threatens their World Cup knockout chances. Image: Tom Weller/picture alliance

Source: Getty Images

Former referee reignites Themba Zwane World Cup red card debate

Briefly News previously reported that former Premier League referee Mark Halsey questioned FIFA's decision to send off Themba Zwane during South Africa's World Cup clash against Mexico.

The former official argued that Zwane's challenge did not warrant a red card and raised fresh questions about VAR consistency after claiming a separate incident involving Lionel Messi received very different treatment.

Source: Briefly News