Khuliso Mudau and Evidence Makgopa have joined some of the FIFA World Cup's top performers after impressive individual campaigns

Mbekezeli Mbokazi also features as three Bafana Bafana stars earn places among the tournament's leading statistical performers

The latest World Cup rankings show how the South African trio measure up against some of the biggest names in international football

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Khuliso Mudau and Evidence Makgopa are in the top 5, while Mbekezeli Mbokazi has also cracked the World Cup top 10. Image: Eurasia Sport Images, Dave Bernal/ISI Photos, Carl Recine

Source: Getty Images

Bafana Bafana stars Khuliso Mudau and Evidence Makgopa have cracked the top five in key FIFA World Cup statistics, while Mbekezeli Mbokazi has made the tournament top 10. The numbers were highlighted as the 2026 World Cup reached the quarter-final stage on Thursday, 9 July.

Khuliso Mudau cracks FIFA World Cup top five

Football statistics and analysis platform Squawka placed Mudau fifth on its World Cup interceptions list with 10. Squawka provides football statistics, match analysis and player performance data, with its comparison tools drawing on an Opta-powered database.

Mudau is also joint-fourth on the raw interception totals. France's Dayot Upamecano leads with 12, while Yazan Al Arab and Andrés Cubas have 11 each.

The FIFA World Cup top 10 for interceptions is:

Dayot Upamecano (France) – 12 Yazan Al Arab (Jordan) – 11 Andrés Cubas (Paraguay) – 11 Livano Comenencia (Curaçao) – 10 Khuliso Mudau (South Africa) – 10 Aymeric Laporte (Spain) – 10 Diego Gómez (Paraguay) – 9 Stefan Posch (Austria) – 9 Tarik Muharemovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) – 8 Frenkie de Jong (Netherlands) – 8

iDiski Times highlighted the figures on X, writing:

"Mudau sits in joint-fourth place with 10 interceptions, while France's Dayot Upamecano has done the most with 12."

Evidence Makgopa ranks third for aerial duels won

Makgopa sits third among the World Cup leaders in aerial duels won, having recorded 16. The FIFA World Cup top 10 for aerial duels won is:

Harry Souttar (Australia) – 21 Gabriel Magalhães (Brazil) – 17 Evidence Makgopa (South Africa) – 16 Kristoffer Ajer (Norway) – 16 Mehdi Taremi (IR Iran) – 15 Nikola Katic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) – 15 Raúl Jiménez (Mexico) – 15 Luc de Fougerolles (Canada) – 15 Alessandro Circati (Australia) – 15 Elliot Anderson (England) – 15

Squawka noted:

"Harry Souttar is the only player to win 20+ aerial duels at the 2026 World Cup."

Makgopa's total also leaves him level with Norway defender Kristoffer Ajer.

Mbekezeli Mbokazi makes World Cup top 10

Mbokazi completes Bafana Bafana's presence on the rankings. The defender sits 10th for clearances after recording 30. The FIFA World Cup top 10 for clearances is:

Tarik Muharemovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) – 43 Diney Borges (Cabo Verde) – 39 Nico Elvedi (Switzerland) – 37 Yasser Ibrahim (Egypt) – 35 Kristoffer Ajer (Norway) – 32 Brandon Mechele (Belgium) – 32 Davinson Sánchez (Colombia) – 32 Omar Alderete (Paraguay) – 31 Gustavo Gómez (Paraguay) – 31 Mbekezeli Mbokazi (South Africa) – 30

The figures mean three Bafana Bafana players remain among the tournament's leading performers in interceptions, aerial duels won and clearances despite South Africa's Round of 32 exit.

Bafana Bafana's World Cup grade puts South Africa above 31 teams

Briefly News previously reported that Bafana Bafana's 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign received a B grade in ESPN's assessment of eliminated teams.

South Africa's mark placed Hugo Broos' side above 31 eliminated teams, with only seven of the 40 sides assessed receiving a better grade. Khuliso Mudau also earned special praise after catching the eye with an unusual part of his game.

Source: Briefly News