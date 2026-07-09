ESPN assessed eliminated World Cup teams by weighing expectations against their performances at the tournament

Bafana Bafana’s difficult start did not stop South Africa from earning one of the stronger grades on the list

Hugo Broos’ side also caught the eye for an unusual playing style and one defender’s love of taking on opponents

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Bafana Bafana’s World Cup grade puts South Africa above 31 eliminated teams. Image: Carl Recine

Source: Getty Images

Bafana Bafana’s 2026 FIFA World Cup grade has put South Africa above 31 eliminated teams, with only seven of the 40 sides assessed by ESPN receiving a better mark. Hugo Broos’ men earned a B after recovering from a difficult start and reaching the round of 32.

How ESPN graded eliminated World Cup teams

ESPN writer Ryan O’Hanlon explained on 8 July that the grades used a traditional A-to-F scale. Teams were assessed on “a combination of pre-tournament expectations, in-tournament performance and whatever else is worth considering”.

The system meant that elimination did not automatically result in a poor grade. Iran and Cape Verde earned A grades, while the DR Congo received an A-. Egypt, Mexico, Canada and Bosnia-Herzegovina were awarded B+ grades.

Seven teams therefore finished above Bafana’s B. Paraguay matched South Africa’s grade, while 31 teams were rated lower.

Why Bafana Bafana earned a B grade

O’Hanlon said South Africa initially looked capable of a last-place finish following their troubled opener against Mexico. He wrote:

“South Africa looked like they’d be in the mix for a last-place finish.”

However, Bafana recovered and “outplayed Czechia and South Korea” with a patient approach to possession.

Only six other teams moved the ball more slowly upfield, a characteristic O’Hanlon said was normally associated with “teams like Spain and Manchester City”.

Bafana Bafana earn B grade as only 7 eliminated teams score higher. Image: BafanaBafana

Source: Twitter

Khuliso Mudau earns special World Cup praise

Khuliso Mudau also stood out during ESPN’s assessment. O’Hanlon described the right-back as “one of my favourite players to watch” and highlighted his “obsession with nut-megging as many opponents as possible”.

South Africa eventually lost to Canada in the round of 32. However, the B grade placed Bafana among the stronger eliminated teams assessed by ESPN, with 31 sides receiving poorer marks.

South Korea faces fallout after Bafana Bafana World Cup defeat

Briefly News also reported that South Korea’s 1-0 defeat to Bafana Bafana sparked an unusual backlash against former coach Hong Myung-bo, even after his resignation.

The fallout later reportedly reached Los Angeles, where “no entry” signs targeting Hong appeared at some Korean businesses as anger over South Korea’s World Cup exit continued.

Source: Briefly News