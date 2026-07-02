Relebohile Mofokeng has decided to leave Orlando Pirates for a lucrative move to the European side, Royale Union Saint-Gilloise

The South African international has left a big space in the Sea Robbers' squad ahead of defending their league title next season

A football analyst during an exclusive interview with Briefly News suggested a Kaizer Chiefs star that the Bucs should sign as a replacement

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Orlando Pirates have lost one of their best players this summer as Relebohile Mofokeng leaves the Sea Robbers for a move to Europe.

Relebohile Mofokeng controls the ball under pressure from Han-Beom Lee #2 of the Korea Republic during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A match. Image: Luke Hales

Source: Getty Images

The Bafana Bafana attacking midfielder joined Belgian giants Royale Union Saint-Gilloise in a big-money move after the youngster’s impressive performance for the Buccaneers last season in all competitions.

The 21-year-old was influential in Pirates’ domestic title dominance as they ended Mamelodi Sundowns eight years reign as champions by lifting the Betway Premiership trophy for the first time in 14 years.

Mofokeng found the back of the net 10 times and provided eight assists in the league title win, while also proving important in other competitions like the MTN8 and the Carling Knockout Cup.

Pirates urged to sign Kaizer Chiefs star

Football analyst Uche Anuma, in an exclusive interview with Briefly News, shared his thoughts on Mofokeng’s move to Union Saint-Gilloise this summer. He also went on to advise Pirates to sign Mfundo Vilakazi from Kaizer Chiefs as Mofokeng’s replacement.

Kaizer Chiefs star Mfundo Vilakazi in action during their CAF Confederation Cup tie with ZESCO United. Photo: Kaizer Chiefs.

Source: Twitter

“Rele Mofokeng’s move to Europe was meant to happen, but I feel this time is a perfect time for the youngster’s move,” he said.

“He represented South Africa in the biggest football competition and showcased his talent for the world to see; it means he’s ready for any challenge outside the Premier Soccer League.

“Aside from being a good move for Mofokeng, it’s not looking good for Pirates as they’ve lost one of their most important players from last season’s successful run, which means they need to replace him.

“While many may not agree, I think Mfundo Vilakazi can replace Mofokeng at Pirates. They are similar player who can play on the wings and also in the attacking midfield role.

“Vilakazi hasn’t been utilised properly at Kaizer Chiefs, and I feel he would do better under Abdeslam Ouaddou.”

Will Pirates be missing Mofokeng next season?

Anuma also aired his views about Orlando Pirates missing Mofokeng next season, as they would be gunning for back-to-back Betway Premiership titles.

“Pirates are definitely going to miss Mofokeng; he’s not just a squad member; he’s an important player in the team; that’s why they’re going to miss him seriously, especially if they fail to replace him with another talented player.

“It might get worse for the Buccaneers if Oswin Appollis also moves to Europe. Then that is losing your two best players in the previous campaign.”

Mofokeng reacts emotionally after the win

Briefly News previously reported that Orlando Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng was a revelation, delivering a brilliant performance in his first start of the tournament.

He was not used in the opening match and came on as a substitute during the 1-1 draw against Czechia.

Source: Briefly News