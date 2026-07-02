Relebohile Mofokeng is leaving Orlando Pirates for a move to Europe, with his girlfriend commenting on the move

The Bafana Bafana star has joined Royal Union Saint-Gilloise after his performance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The South African international's girlfriend's reactions on the transfer move gathered reactions from fans on social media

One of the trending transfer news items in the Premier Soccer League is Relebohile Mofokeng’s move from Orlando Pirates to Europe this summer. The South African international has sealed a move to Belgian giants Royal Union Saint-Gilloise for an undisclosed fee.

Bafana Bafana star Relebohile Mofokeng impressed in the match against South Korea. Image: Miachel Regan

Source: Getty Images

The Sea Robbers confirmed in their official statement that they’ve reached an agreement with the European side before Mofokeng travelled with the Bafana Bafana squad for the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but the parties decided to keep the news away from the public so the youngster can focus on the global football tournament.

Bafana Bafana were knocked out of the competition on Sunday, June 28, 2026, after losing to Canada at the Los Angeles stadium.

Mofokeng was an important member of the team, and his impressive performance was crowned with a move to Europe.

Mofokeng’s girlfriend reacts to her man’s move abroad

Many PSL fans, alongside legends and pundits, have been sharing their thoughts on Mofokeng’s move to Europe, with Hugo Broos also offering him little advice. Now his girlfriend has also reacted to her man’s transfer move to Europe.

Mofokeng’s girlfriend, Nolofatso Mohono, has backed the Bafana Bafana star’s decision to leave Orlando Pirates and the PSL for a move to Europe.

Mohono took to her official Instagram account to congratulate the South African international on his move to Union Saint-Gilloise.

She posted a picture of herself with Mofokeng and accompanied it with a lovely caption.

“Thanda blind mfanaka. Tsepila fela. Modimo ha butsi haona atla kwala [Madly in love with my boy. Stay focused. When God opens a door]”.

Fans comment on Mofokeng’s girlfriend's reaction

Mohono’s comment on Mofokeng’s move to Royals Union Saint-Gilloise sparked mixed reactions from PSL fans, especially the Buccaneers supporters, on social media.

Relebohile Mofokeng controls the ball under pressure from Han-Beom Lee #2 of the Korea Republic during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A match. Image: Luke Hales

Source: Getty Images

Michael Vuyo Bungu shared:

"We wish you all the best in life, Relebohile Mofokeng. In the future now more great things to come into your life."

Nthàti Màphàsà said:

"We wish all the best to you, young man. Good work 🥰🙏🙏. God will protect you everywhere you go in peace 🏴‍☠️☠️."

Sello Samuel Maliehe commented:

"Congratulations, President Yama 2k. Be abundantly blessed. You have done so much for our Orlando Pirates Football Club....Once a Pirate, Always a Pirate."

M'j Pholobs reacted:

"Congratulations, boy, from a Chiefs supporter, but before that... A proudly South African who is excited about our home-brewed product, ready to conquer the world."

Themba Madi added:

"We can only be happy for such a gifted young man, whilst some are born stars, but Rele is abundantly blessed. The country he has chosen is perfect and aligned with his plans; that league is top-tier, and its style of football aligns exactly with our style of play. Think Hazard, think De Bruyne, think Godts, think Duranville so oPhoka banaye umfana kumkhanyele 🏴‍☠️🏴‍☠️🙌🏻🙌🏻"

Mofokeng reacts emotionally after the win

Briefly News also reported that Orlando Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng was a revelation, delivering a brilliant performance in his first start of the tournament.

He was not used in the opening match and came on as a substitute during the 1-1 draw against the Czech Republic.

Source: Briefly News