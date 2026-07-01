Orlando Pirates have broken their silence on Relebohile Mofokeng’s future after weeks of speculation around a possible move overseas

The Bafana Bafana youngster’s next career chapter is taking shape as European interest turns into a major development

Pirates supporters have reacted after the club shared an update on the player who has become a fan favourite

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Betway Premiership champions Orlando Pirates have released a statement regarding Bafana Bafana star Relebohile Mofokeng.

Orlando Pirates confirmed the transfer move of star player Relebohile Mofokeng. Image: Phill Magakoe

Source: Twitter

Mofokeng’s performances for Bafana Bafana have also increased his profile, with his display in the 1-1 draw against Czechia impressing fans. Former Manchester United player Quinton Fortune was among those who noticed the youngster’s talent and urged him to pursue a move away from South Africa.

In addition, reports had been growing that Mofokeng was on his way to Belgium to join Belgian Pro League side Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, and the club has now confirmed that an agreement has been reached.

In a statement released on Wednesday, 1 July, on the club's website, Orlando Pirates confirmed that negotiations with the Belgian side had been concluded.

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Orlando Pirates confirm Relebohile Mofokeng move

The club said:

"Orlando Pirates Football Club can confirm that it has reached an agreement with Royale Union Saint-Gilloise for the transfer of Relebohile Mofokeng.

While the two clubs have concluded negotiations over the transfer fee and structure of the deal, Orlando Pirates can confirm that the move remains subject to Mofokeng passing a medical examination and finalising personal terms with the Belgian Pro League side.

The club can also reveal that an agreement in principle between Orlando Pirates and Union Saint-Gilloise was reached before the start of the FIFA World Cup.

Both parties made the joint decision to hold off on any public announcement until after the tournament, wanting Mofokeng to focus fully on the World Cup with Bafana Bafana without the distraction of transfer talk, and to allow the national team’s historic run to take centre stage.

No further comment will be made at this time until the process between the player and Royale Union Saint-Gilloise has been fully concluded."

Relebohile Mofokeng (L) is tackled by Chiefs' South African midfielder #13 Pule Mmodi (R) during the Premier Soccer League (PSL) South African Premier Division football match. Image: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

The transfer remains subject to Mofokeng completing his medical and agreeing personal terms with the Belgian club before the move can be officially finalised.

See the club statement below.

Orlando Pirates fans react to Relebohile Mofokeng’s move

Fans have wished Mofokeng all the best and expressed gratitude for his time at Pirates.

@trevor_mnini:

"Thank you Relebohile for showing your God-given talent. I can't believe that at the age of 21 you are already an Orlando Pirates legend. Your name will always be engraved in the hearts of the Mighty Ghosts. With crossed arms #OnceAlways #UpTheBucs."

@SdalaaMann:

"From DDC to Europe in three years. That's Rele Mofokeng for you 🔥🫰🏾 SA to the world."

@Muroni8:

"So happy for you ntwana, go show them your number gazi♥️♥️."

@ZakesNjikazi:

"Dankie Bhakaniya. Thank you to my boy Rele for serving and representing the club and us fans all the years. Boy served with flying colours."

@HMabizela14626:

"Good luck, boy. Go well Rele, we will miss you 😎."

How much could Relelebohile Mofokeng earn in Belgium

Briefly News previously reported that Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng could earn millions of rands in his move to the Belgian Pro League side Royale Union Saint-Gilloiseover his four-year contract in Belgium.

Source: Briefly News