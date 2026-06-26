Quinton Fortune believes Relebohile Mofokeng’s next move could define the future of his promising career

The Orlando Pirates star’s World Cup breakthrough has caught the eye of a former Manchester United player

A possible European move is now being discussed after Mofokeng’s impressive rise at the club and international level

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Bafana Bafana legend and former Manchester United star Quinton Fortune has told Orlando Pirates youngster Relebohile Mofokeng that it is time for him to leave South Africa and continue his career overseas.

Bafana Bafana star Relebohile Mofokeng impressed in the match against South Korea. Image: Miachel Regan

Source: Getty Images

Fortune’s advice comes after Mofokeng’s impressive World Cup debut, particularly his performance in South Africa’s 1-0 victory over South Korea.

The 21-year-old was a revelation, delivering a brilliant display in his first start of the tournament. He was unused in the opening match before coming on as a substitute during Bafana Bafana’s 1-1 draw against Czechia.

Rele Mofokeng shines against South Korea

Mofokeng stepped up in the absence of suspended midfielder Teboho Mokoena, with coach Hugo Broos deploying the attacking midfielder in the No.10 role.

The Orlando Pirates star operated in different areas of the pitch, dropping into spaces and controlling the game creatively. He finished the match with four key passes, the most by any player.

In the opening match without Mofokeng, Bafana Bafana looked more defensive and struggled to create chances going forward. His introduction against Czechia brought more attacking spark, and after starting against South Korea, his influence was clear as South Africa secured victory.

Former Manchester United star Quinton Fortune urged Relebohile Mofokeng to leave South Africa and play abroad. Image: Paul McFegan

Source: Getty Images

Quinton Fortune praises Relebohile Mofokeng’s potential

Speaking to Sporty TV, Fortune said Mofokeng’s talent should not be restricted and believes the youngster needs to challenge himself at a higher level abroad.

The former Manchester United midfielder praised Mofokeng’s performance against strong opposition, saying it showed he can compete on the biggest stage.

Fortune explained that his comments came from wanting to see the young star maximise his potential.

“The only thing I wanted to say when I saw him is that he needs to leave South Africa,” Fortune said via Sporty TV.

“This talent is a waste. I’m sorry if I’m saying that, but I want that talent to go to the next level. Playing at that level against such a top team in the group and putting in that performance, oh my goodness.

“He’s got to go. I’m not being the bad person here, but he has to go.”

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The Orlando Pirates attacker has developed into one of the club’s standout players over the past season, recording 11 goals and nine assists in 36 appearances across all competitions.

Hugo Broos fires at his critics

Briefly News previously reported that Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos had strong words for his critics after guiding South Africa to a historic win against South Korea on Thursday morning.

South Africa, who last featured at the World Cup when they hosted the tournament in 2010, were widely written off after their 2-0 defeat to Mexico in their opening match

Source: Briefly News