South African Football Association (SAFA) efforts to have Bafana Bafana veteran midfielder Themba Zwane’s three-match ban overturned have been dismissed by FIFA.

Zwane was handed the suspension last week after the FIFA Disciplinary Committee reviewed his red card incident in the match against Mexico and deemed it worthy of an upgrade. SAFA appealed the ruling, but on Thursday, 25 June 2026, that appeal was dismissed.

“We are disappointed with the outcome of our appeal because we strongly believe that the punishment is far harsher than the offence that Themba is said to have committed,” SAFA said in a statement.

The Mamelodi Sundowns star has already missed two matches, including the games against Czechia and South Korea, where Bafana Bafana secured a 1-0 victory. He will miss the Round of 32 fixture against Canada on Sunday, 28 June.

However, midfielder Teboho Mokoena will be eligible to return to the squad after serving his one-match suspension.

Source: Briefly News