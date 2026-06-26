Bafana Bafana’s dream World Cup run has delivered a financial windfall, with SAFA set for a huge boost after the team’s breakthrough achievement

South Africa’s latest milestone has opened the door to even bigger rewards as Hugo Broos’ side continues chasing more history

The national team’s next challenge could determine whether the millions already secured grow into an even bigger payday

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Bafana Bafana have not only written their names into South African football history, but their FIFA World Cup 2026 journey has also delivered a major financial boost for SAFA.

Tshepang Moremi #8 of South Africa celebrates with teammates after the 1-0 win during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A match between South Africa and the Republic. Image: Michael Regan

Source: Getty Images

South Africa reached the knockout stages of the tournament for the first time after defeating South Korea 1-0 to secure second place in Pool A. The achievement has guaranteed Bafana Bafana a massive payout from FIFA, with the national team now looking to continue their impressive campaign and increase the financial rewards even further.

FIFA World Cup 2026 prize money

According to FIFA’s prize money structure, Bafana Bafana are guaranteed at least $11 million for reaching the Round of 32 stage. The amount translates to more than R182 million, giving SAFA a significant reward for the team’s historic performance on football’s biggest stage.

The journey has not been easy for Hugo Broos’ side. South Africa started the tournament with a 2-0 defeat against co-hosts Mexico on 11 June, but responded strongly in their next matches.

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A 1-1 draw against the Czech Republic kept their hopes alive, with Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Teboho Mokoena scoring a late penalty to earn a crucial point. Bafana then produced the result they needed in their final group match on Thursday, 25 June, when Thapelo Maseko scored the only goal in a 1-0 victory over South Korea.

The win secured qualification and sparked celebrations across the country. Bafana Bafana vs Canada: More history and bigger financial rewards await. The current payout could still increase if Bafana Bafana manage to defeat Canada in the Round of 32.

Bafana Bafana players celebrate after Thapelo Maseko scored the winning goal against South Korea. Image: Carl Recine

Source: Getty Images

Bafana Bafana to earn more in the Round of 16

Teams that reach the Round of 16 will receive $15 million, which is close to R250 million. South Africa will head into the match with confidence after being drawn against Canada, a side they have never lost to before. The match will also take place in the United States, meaning Canada will not have a traditional home advantage despite being one of the tournament hosts.

For Broos, the match carries extra meaning as he prepares for his final tournament in charge of Bafana Bafana. Another victory would give the veteran coach one more match on the touchline.

Bafana Bafana face Canada on Sunday, 28 June at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, with kick-off scheduled for 21:00 South African time. The team will be without the services of veteran midfielder Themba Zwane, who was suspended for 3 matches after his red card against Mexico was upgraded. FIFA dismissed SAFA's attempts to have the ban overturned.

Steven Pienaar fires back at critics after World Cup win

Briefly News previously reported that Bafana Bafana legend and former Everton player Steven Pienaar fired back at critics after South Africa progressed to the Round of 32 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup following a stunning 1-0 victory over South Korea on Thursday.

Source: Briefly News