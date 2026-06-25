Teboho Mokoena will be available for selection again after serving a crucial one-match suspension

South Africa’s historic progress to the knockout rounds sets up a winnable tie against co-hosts Canada in Los Angeles

Coach Hugo Broos faces a welcome selection dilemma with his midfield talisman back in contention

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Teboho Mokoena returns from suspension for Bafana Bafana’s Round of 32 World Cup clash against Canada. Image: BafanaBafana

Source: Twitter

Bafana Bafana midfielder Teboho Mokoena is available for selection once more after completing his suspension, handing head coach Hugo Broos a significant boost ahead of South Africa’s Round of 32 FIFA World Cup clash against Canada on Sunday.

The Mamelodi Sundowns star missed the decisive Group A finale against South Korea in Guadalupe after accumulating two yellow cards in the tournament. South Africa secured a historic 1-0 victory in that match, booking their first-ever place in the World Cup knockout stages. They now face co-hosts Canada at the Los Angeles Stadium, with Mokoena back in the fold.

Mokoena’s Absence And The Midfield Puzzle

Mokoena was absent for the South Korea match due to suspension, forcing Broos to reshuffle his midfield. Yaya Sithole stepped into the side after serving his own one-match ban for a red card against Mexico.

Thalente Mbatha operated in a more advanced role alongside him, while Relebohile Mofokeng delivered an impressive performance in the playmaking position.

According to ESPN, Mokoena’s suspension raised concerns before the South Korea fixture, particularly given that attacking midfielder Themba Zwane was also unavailable after receiving an extended three-match ban.

Speaking to SABC Sport after Bafana’s 1-1 draw with Czechia, Mokoena admitted the yellow card was disappointing but said it pushed him to deliver more while still on the pitch.

“I was relieved although I thought we could get another one. Unfortunately I won't play the next game, but I'm proud of the team for the way we played and showed up,” he said.

The Sundowns talisman added that playing under the threat of suspension may have sharpened his focus.

“I think I play better with a yellow card because I'm very aggressive and I never pull out of a challenge, so when I'm on a yellow card maybe I'm a little bit more cautious,” he said.

What Mokoena Brings To The Knockout Stage

Mokoena was instrumental in South Africa’s second group match against Czechia in Atlanta, scoring a composed 83rd-minute penalty to secure a 1-1 draw. ESPN reports he made five key passes during that encounter and completed 21 of 22 passes in the final third.

Broos is likely to restore Mokoena to the starting line-up for the Canada match, pairing him alongside the physical presence of Sithole in midfield. The return allows Mbatha and Adams to provide depth from the bench, giving Bafana tactical flexibility against the co-hosts.

Thapelo Maseko, whose goal against South Korea sealed Bafana’s progression, expressed confidence in the squad’s ability to cope during Mokoena’s absence.

“It's a special feeling, but I'm just thankful and grateful to the almighty and to the people back home. It was quite an emotional one for me, and I'm very happy with this point,” Maseko told SABC Sport.

Bafana’s Knockout Prospects

South Africa finished second in Group A behind Mexico and now face Canada, a team they will believe they can overcome. The match represents another opportunity for Broos to cement his legacy as the first coach to guide Bafana Bafana into the World Cup knockout stages.

The winner of Sunday’s clash will advance to the Round of 16. For Mokoena, it is a chance to continue living a childhood dream.

“Being at a World Cup is amazing and I know everyone back home in Bethlehem is cheering for me. I'm just living my dream,” he said.

Mokoena’s return provides a timely boost for a Bafana side growing in confidence at the tournament.

South Korea’s Intense Training Goes Viral After Bafana Victory

Briefly News also reported that South Korea’s intimidating training videos resurfaced online after Bafana Bafana’s historic 1-0 win on 25 June 2026.

The clips, which showed South Korean players lifting heavy weights and performing gruelling resistance drills, had sparked concern among South African supporters before the match.

Source: Briefly News