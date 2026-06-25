South Korea's intense World Cup training videos have resurfaced after Bafana Bafana stunned the Asian side to reach the knockout stages

South Africans flooded social media with jokes after Thapelo Maseko's winner made history despite South Korea's physical preparations

Hugo Broos praised his players for their discipline and determination as Bafana Bafana secured a landmark victory

South Korea's intense World Cup training videos have resurfaced after Bafana Bafana defeated the Asian side 1-0 to reach the FIFA World Cup knockout stages. Image: Carl Recine

Source: Getty Images

South Korea's intimidating World Cup training videos have gone viral once again, but this time for a very different reason. Days before facing Bafana Bafana, clips of the Asian side undergoing gruelling strength sessions sparked concern among South African supporters.

However, after South Africa's historic 1-0 victory on Wednesday, 25 June 2026, social media users returned to those same videos with humour as Bafana celebrated reaching the FIFA World Cup knockout stages for the first time.

South Korea's training videos resurface after Bafana victory

Before the decisive Group A clash, South Korea drew attention with videos of players lifting heavy weights and performing demanding resistance drills. The sessions were designed to prepare the squad for the physical nature of World Cup football.

The training footage quickly spread online, with many fans suggesting South Korea looked ready for battle. Some supporters even wondered whether Bafana Bafana could match the team's physical intensity.

Following South Africa's victory, however, football fans revisited the videos with a completely different perspective.

Sports content creator Sahil Ebrahim (@sahil_e_) summed up the mood on X, posting:

"Ya ne South Korea's intense training made them too tired for the game."

South African supporters quickly joined the conversation.

@FumaniShilubana joked:

"We ate pap here."

@themba_vibenest added:

"They were training for kung fu those ones."

@The_Saem compared South Korea's preparation to a famous movie character, saying:

"They remind me [of] Drago from Rocky 4. He had all the state-of-the-art equipment to train with but still failed."

@mamboYambo8az also poked fun at the training methods, writing:

"I saw a few spinning kicks, I don't think they were training for soccer."

Meanwhile, @Mzekelo171760 credited local cuisine, joking:

"The power of amasi & ipapa."

Another supporter, @KagisoRamoleele, added:

"iPapa noPhuthu went like: No ways, ngeke sihlulwe iRice (No way, we were never going to be beaten by rice)."

Hugo Broos celebrates historic World Cup milestone

The result secured one of the biggest achievements in South African football history. Thapelo Maseko's 63rd-minute strike earned Bafana Bafana a 1-0 victory and booked the country's first-ever place in the FIFA World Cup knockout stages.

South Africa will now face co-hosts Canada in Los Angeles on 28 June after finishing behind group winners Mexico.

Speaking after the match, coach Hugo Broos praised his team's tactical discipline.

"It was a fantastic experience," Broos said.

"It was so tough today, but it was a good game. I think tactically we were very good and it was difficult for South Korea to find space.

"We scored, then there were 20 minutes of heart-stopping moments. It's historical, and I'm very happy for the guys. I've been working with them for five years."

South Korea's intimidating training videos had many Bafana fans worried before kick-off, but South Africa prevailed. Image: Carl Recine

Source: Getty Images

Bafana Bafana turn pre-match fears into celebration

The victory transformed pre-match anxiety into nationwide celebration. Just days earlier, South Korea's training methods had sparked debate about whether Bafana could cope physically.

Instead, South Africa delivered a disciplined display and created another memorable chapter in the country's football history. The online reaction showed how quickly football narratives can change, with the same training videos that once intimidated supporters becoming the source of jokes after the final whistle.

As Bafana Bafana prepare for Canada, confidence among supporters has never been higher, with many believing Hugo Broos' side can continue their remarkable World Cup journey.

Rami Chuene's emotional plea before Bafana's World Cup triumph

Briefly News previously reported that actress and author Rami Chuene made an emotional appeal to South Africans ahead of Bafana Bafana's decisive FIFA World Cup clash against South Korea.

Chuene described the early-morning kick-off as "a divine, appointed time" and urged supporters to unite behind the national team as they chased a place in the World Cup knockout stages.

Source: Briefly News