A resurfaced video featuring a South African football icon and her partner sparked widespread discussion across social media

The clip attracted hundreds of reactions, with many users praising the couple and sharing heartfelt messages

The online conversation also reignited interest in the private life of one of the country's most celebrated women's football stars

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Former Banyana Banyana star Portia Modise got South Africans talking after a viral clip of her and her partner resurfaced on social media over the weekend.

Portia Modise speaks during an event as part of the 73rd FIFA Congress at Canal Olympia on March 14, 2023 in Kigali, Rwanda. Image: Tom Dulat

Source: Getty Images

Modise, nicknamed "Bashin", became a Banyana Banyana star after breaking into the national team as a teenager. She made her senior debut in 2000 at the age of 16. She is regarded as one of the most prolific scorers in South African football history, reaching the milestone of 100 international goals and finishing her career with more than 100 goals for Banyana Banyana.

The football icon also earned international recognition, including a nomination for FIFA Women's World Player of the Year in 2005 and the Player of the Championship award at the 2006 Women's African Football Championship.

Modise later opened up publicly about her identity and experiences as a black lesbian woman in football, including in her book From Portia Modise With Love. The former Banyana Banyana captain also made headlines in 2024 after she was hijacked by two men.

Portia Modise attends the FIFA Women's World Cup France 2019 Draw at La Seine Musicale on December 8, 2018 in Paris, France. Image: Catherine Ivill

Source: Getty Images

Portia Modise and her partner trend on social media

An old clip of Modise and her partner resurfaced online over the weekend, drawing praise and reactions from social media users.

Reacting to the clip, @Randy_nzhula wrote:

"She has a beautiful wife."

@Khumology commented:

"Portia has such a great spirit."

@deputyneighbor added:

"They look happy. We should be happy for them."

@Mricho82 said:

"Wife is so beautiful."

@Setlha7 wrote:

"I'm happy for Portia. Wishing them all the best."

@Tom47096338 commented:

"Mr/Ms 100 Goals. The person who, I feel, as a country, we owe serious money because she scored 100 goals for Banyana."

@Aria4991 wrote:

"This is beautiful."

@TumoMokone added:

"Love is a wonderful thing."

@GlorMazibuko commented:

"Izinja madoda ogabhadiya."

Watch the clip below.

Other Banyana Banyana stars who found love

Banyana Banyana goalkeeper Andile Dlamini tied the knot in 2025. She and Lulama exchanged vows on 20 December in a beautiful ceremony attended by family and close friends. Media personality and reality TV star Dineo Ranaka served as the master of ceremonies.

The couple had been together for several years before making their relationship official. Their social media accounts feature numerous moments from their life together, showcasing a relationship that has grown over time.

Meanwhile, Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies star Bambanani Mbane married her then-girlfriend, Tsholofelo Makgalemele, in a traditional wedding ceremony in 2023. The pair received widespread support from fans and fellow footballers following the celebration of their union.

Portia Modise opens up about dodging alcohol abuse

Briefly News previously reported that former Banyana Banyana footballer Portia Modise recently shared some words of encouragement with young people. They again made headlines after feeling the wrath of Mzansi, the former Banyana Banyana footballer Portia Modise.

Source: Briefly News