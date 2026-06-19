A South African model living and working abroad delighted internet users after sharing his hilarious interaction with a resident in Mexico

The entertaining encounter was captured on video and uploaded to Instagram by user @jaden_makes_hats on 18 June 2026

While in Mexico for the match between Bafana Bafana and Mexico, the model crossed paths with a local man, and they had a conversation in Afrikaans

A South African model working abroad captured a priceless interaction with an Afrikaans-speaking Mexican. Image: @jaden_makes_hats

Source: Instagram

The model was soaking up the lively pre-game atmosphere overseas when he was approached by an enthusiastic Mexican man eager to show off his language skills. To the model's complete amazement, the local began attempting to converse in Afrikaans. He explained in broken phrases that he knew a bit of the language and deeply admired South African culture.

Mexican football supporter attempts to speak Afrikaans

In an amusing Afrikaans dialogue, the man proclaimed his love for South African rugby, cricket, and iconic musicians such as Ladysmith Black Mambazo and Die Antwoord. The high-energy exchange culminated in a massive burst of laughter when the man and Instagram user @jaden_makes_hats started chanting lyrics together.

Watch the Instagram reel below:

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Viewers were amused by the wholesome cross-cultural moment, noting how entertained they were by the man's surprising knowledge of Mzansi languages and songs.

User @jay.christofilms said:

"Both are still learning Afrikaans 😂."

User @alard_basson shared:

"Which one is the South African speaking Afrikaans?"

User @luciano_augustusdj added:

"He needs to move here 😂."

User @akio_iverson said:

"Mexicans are special characters. They haven't missed in a single video I've seen thus far. The same goes for the Japanese folks."

User @steph_owli4 shared:

"He speaks better Afrikaans than you, bro 😂."

User @ghalasha commented:

"@jaden_makes_hats, you sound just like my kids when they speak Afrikaans 😂."

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Source: Briefly News