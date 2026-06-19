“He Needs to Move Here”: Mexican Man’s Broken Afrikaans Has SA in Stitches
- A South African model living and working abroad delighted internet users after sharing his hilarious interaction with a resident in Mexico
- The entertaining encounter was captured on video and uploaded to Instagram by user @jaden_makes_hats on 18 June 2026
- While in Mexico for the match between Bafana Bafana and Mexico, the model crossed paths with a local man, and they had a conversation in Afrikaans
The model was soaking up the lively pre-game atmosphere overseas when he was approached by an enthusiastic Mexican man eager to show off his language skills. To the model's complete amazement, the local began attempting to converse in Afrikaans. He explained in broken phrases that he knew a bit of the language and deeply admired South African culture.
Mexican football supporter attempts to speak Afrikaans
In an amusing Afrikaans dialogue, the man proclaimed his love for South African rugby, cricket, and iconic musicians such as Ladysmith Black Mambazo and Die Antwoord. The high-energy exchange culminated in a massive burst of laughter when the man and Instagram user @jaden_makes_hats started chanting lyrics together.
Watch the Instagram reel below:
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Viewers were amused by the wholesome cross-cultural moment, noting how entertained they were by the man's surprising knowledge of Mzansi languages and songs.
User @jay.christofilms said:
"Both are still learning Afrikaans 😂."
User @alard_basson shared:
"Which one is the South African speaking Afrikaans?"
User @luciano_augustusdj added:
"He needs to move here 😂."
User @akio_iverson said:
"Mexicans are special characters. They haven't missed in a single video I've seen thus far. The same goes for the Japanese folks."
User @steph_owli4 shared:
"He speaks better Afrikaans than you, bro 😂."
User @ghalasha commented:
"@jaden_makes_hats, you sound just like my kids when they speak Afrikaans 😂."
3 Briefly News World Cup-related articles
- A gorgeous woman from KZN went viral after a broadcast camera captured her stunning beauty during a crucial Bafana Bafana match in Atlanta.
- A massive group of South Africans dressed in the national squad gear filled the streets of Downtown Atlanta, Georgia, showing off their support to Bafana Bafana.
- A group of Nigerian men living in England went viral on Facebook after declaring their support for Mexico while wearing their soccer jerseys during their match against South Africa.
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Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za