The former Banyana Banyana footballer Portia Modise recently opened up about dodging drug addiction and alcohol abuse

The star who recently became the brand ambassador of Clinix was part of a dialogue during World Drug Day in Soweto

Portia was part of the Clinix Health Group's newly launched awareness campaign about substance use disorders

The former Banyana Banyana footballer Portia Modise recently shared some words of encouragement with young people.

Portia Modise opens up about doing drugs and alcohol addiction

After feeling wrath from Mzansi, the former Banyana Banyana footballer Portia Modise again made headlines.

Recently, the former professional female soccer player became the brand ambassador of Clinix alongside former Kaizer Chiefs and current TS Galaxy star player Bernard Parker and Long Jump Olympic Silver Medalist Luvo Manyonga.

According to ZiMoja, Portia was one of the speakers who, during World Drug Day on Wednesday, 26 June 2024, opened up about dodging drugs and alcohol addictions as a youth in Soweto.

Due to seeing many of her friends die from alcohol and drug abuse, she said:

"My community, plagued by poverty, turns to drugs and alcohol for solace, perpetuating a cycle of trauma. This must end. Many of us have relatives who are known for their drinking habits, and we've normalized this in our society, which is unacceptable."

Since her retirement, Portia has invested her time in community youth development initiatives, especially for women's football and education. She also further spoke about the campaign to the publication:

"This campaign addresses not just substance abuse but also mental health. I firmly believe that had I not maintained strong resolve throughout my career, I could have easily succumbed to the harsh realities of our football world."

