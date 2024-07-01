Lebo Gunguluza has returned to his first love, music, and he is focused on making female DJs international superstars

The businessman has launched an entertainment company which will manage some female stars

He explained that he would be working closely with the stars for three months to help kick-start their global journey

Businessman Lebo Gunguluza had a mission in mind when he launched a talent management agency.

Lebo Gunguluza has launched a management agency to make DJs international stars. Image: @lebo_gunguluza_sir

lebo returns to entertainment industry

South African star Lebo Gunguluza has announced that he has returned to his first love, music. The music producer mentioned that he is focused on making Mzansi female DJs global contenders.

On Instagram, the businessman launched an entertainment company called Lux Angels, which will manage some female stars.

"Taking flight…coming back to the entertainment scene, my first love, those who know, KNOW! Launching Lux Angles, an all-female DJ and VIP Hosting Management Agency…BOOM!"

His post sparked positive reactions from his followers online, and many congratulated him on his new venture.

How Lebo Gunguluza's Lux Angels will work?

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Lebo Gungulza explained that he would be working closely with the female stars for three months to help kick-start their global careers.

“I'll be looking for five female DJs. We'll groom them for three months, get them some international bookings, and give them to global record labels, like DJ Shimza and Black Coffee, who are on international platforms”, he told the news publication.

He also mentioned some top female DJs like Uncle Waffles and the Amapiano dynamic duo TXC.

“There's a great demand in the world for South African female DJs.”

