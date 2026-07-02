Gayton McKenzie delivers strong praise for Hugo Broos, crediting him with reshaping Bafana Bafana’s global reputation after their breakthrough World Cup run

The Sports Minister signals a major coaching transition possibility, hinting at a clear preferred candidate if Broos steps away from the national team role

SAFA confirms a crowded coaching race, with high-profile names including Pitso Mosimane among more than 80 applicants under review for the Bafana job

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Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie has praised Hugo Broos for what he describes as a complete turnaround of Bafana Bafana, insisting the Belgian coach has reshaped the national team’s identity and standing in world football.

Speaking at OR Tambo International Airport during the team’s emotional return from their World Cup campaign, McKenzie said Broos inherited a side that had lost respect and belief, but rebuilt it into a competitive force.

Before the transformation, McKenzie said South Africa was no longer feared on the international stage. That narrative has shifted after Bafana’s historic run to the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup, before a narrow 1-0 defeat to Canada in the Round of 32.

“The first thing we must be honest about is that before Hugo Broos came here, Bafana Bafana was a joke. People laughed at us, nobody took us seriously,” McKenzie said.

He added that Broos has restored pride and structure within the squad, changing how South African football is viewed globally.

“When Hugo Broos came, he lifted us. What he has done for our football, we need to build a statue for him,” he said.

Gayton McKenzie names Pitso Mosimane as preferred successor

McKenzie also addressed the future of the national team coaching role, saying discussions around Broos’ long-term plans are ongoing

“If Hugo Broos decides not to stay, we can’t be messing around. I’ll be supporting one name and one name only,” he said.

He went on to confirm his preferred candidate should Broos step away, naming Pitso Mosimane as his clear choice to take over the job.

“If Hugo Broos does not stay, there is only one man for the job. Pitso Mosimane. I am unapologetic about it. That job must be given to Pitso,” McKenzie said.

SAFA confirms Pitso Mosimane running for Bafana Bafana job

SAFA Technical Committee chairman Jack Maluleke has confirmed that Pitso Mosimane is among the candidates who have applied for the Bafana Bafana head coach role.

Mosimane is one of more than 80 applicants hoping to replace Broos if the Belgian coach steps down after the World Cup.

Maluleke revealed that the former Mamelodi Sundowns coach's CV is already in SAFA's possession, while highlighting his passion for South Africa and his impressive coaching record. However, the football governing body stressed that Mosimane will not receive special treatment and will have to go through the same interview process as every other candidate.

Mofokeng reacts emotionally after the win

Briefly News previously reported that Orlando Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng was a revelation, delivering a brilliant performance in his first start of the tournament.

He was not used in the opening match and came on as a substitute during the 1-1 draw against Czechia.

Source: Briefly News