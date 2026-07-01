Victor Matfield’s surprising admission ahead of the blockbuster Ellis Park showdown has raised eyebrows among Springboks fans

Rassie Erasmus’ latest squad decision faces its biggest test as South Africa prepares for a heavyweight battle

The Springboks enter the England clash under pressure with their world No.1 status potentially at stake

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The Springboks will run onto Ellis Park Stadium on Saturday, 4 July 2026, fully aware of England’s threat as the Nations Championship kicks off this weekend.

A win is a must; otherwise, a heavy defeat coupled with results elsewhere could see South Africa lose the top spot in the World Rugby rankings for the first time in a long while.

Legendary former Bok Victor Matfield is nervous ahead of this epic clash and has questioned some of the untested players included in the squad named by head coach Rassie Erasmus on Monday.

The former captain admitted he has a sense of unease ahead of South Africa’s Test against England, saying the world champions have not yet faced a genuine examination this season.

Victor Matfield raises concerns ahead of Springboks vs England clash

Speaking on the Rivals podcast, Matfield noted that the Springboks have only had the Barbarians fixture to prepare, leaving him uncertain about how the team will respond when properly tested.

He added that with players arriving from clubs across the world, expectations have become so high that South Africans now almost expect the team to win every match, much like the pressure traditionally associated with New Zealand.

Matfield also said he is eager to see how head coach Rassie Erasmus’ decision to rely on several experienced campaigners will play out against England.

He expects the battle up front to be one of the defining aspects of the contest, with England’s scrum widely regarded as one of the strongest in international rugby. That, he believes, presents an ideal opportunity for South Africa’s renowned forward pack to prove its dominance.

The former lock added that he is particularly excited to watch the front-row combination of Thomas du Toit, Ox Nche and Malcolm Marx reunite, backing them to make a significant impact in the set pieces.

“It’s a first outing and the first thing, and Rassie’s said it as well, is we just want to win, he doesn’t care about bonus points.

“From there, what style? What are we going to see? Is there something new coming out? Will we be more expansive? Will we go back to the kicking game?”

Springboks face England challenge at Ellis Park

The clash has already been surrounded by reports of slow ticket sales, with fears that the Springboks could play in front of empty seats on Saturday.

However, one thing is certain: Siya Kolisi will lead his troops with nothing short of victory on his mind as the Springboks look to maintain their position at the top of the world rankings.

Springboks top spot under threat

Briefly News previously reported that the Springboks potentially face the pressure of playing in front of empty stands due to low ticket sales; the stakes couldn't be higher; a defeat could see their hard-earned lead toppled by New Zealand.

The weight of history and recent performance hangs in the balance, making this clash one that rugby fans simply cannot afford to miss.

Source: Briefly News