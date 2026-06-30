The Springboks have reshuffled their squad ahead of Saturday's Test against England after an injury forced Rassie Erasmus into changes

A returning back and a recalled forward have strengthened South Africa's preparations for the Nations Championship opener

Several Springbok stars are also on the verge of major career milestones heading into the Ellis Park showdown

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Springboks suffer an injury setback as Rassie Erasmus makes three squad changes before South Africa's opening Test against England at Ellis Park. Image: Adrian Dennis

Source: Getty Images

The Springboks have made three key changes to their squad just days before Saturday's opening Test against England, with an injury setback forcing Rassie Erasmus into an early reshuffle ahead of the Nations Championship opener.

Utility forward Riley Norton has been ruled out after suffering a hamstring injury, while wing Ethan Hooker has returned from injury and loose forward Elrigh Louw has been called up to provide additional cover as South Africa finalises preparations for the clash at Ellis Park on 4 July.

Riley Norton's injury prompts Springboks squad reshuffle

Springbok preparations suffered a setback after Norton picked up a hamstring injury during the opening week of the Test camp. The injury is expected to sideline the young forward for about two months.

This could also affect his availability for South Africa's upcoming tour against New Zealand. Hooker, meanwhile, joined the squad in Johannesburg on Monday after recovering from the shoulder injury that had kept him out of action since April.

On Tuesday, Erasmus strengthened his forward resources by recalling Elrigh Louw, who last featured for the Springboks against Wales in November 2024.

Rassie Erasmus wary of England challenge

Looking ahead to Saturday's encounter, Erasmus said England would provide a stern examination for his side. The Springbok coach said:

"England are a quality outfit, and we are expecting them to give everything they have in this match, so it was important to select a squad with experience combined with a few younger players, who have proved that they have what it takes to perform at this level."

He added that the players had worked very hard in training and understood what it took to perform against a side of England's calibre with a strong coaching team. Erasmus said he hoped they would transfer that effort onto the field on Saturday.

Erasmus also said the recent matches against the Barbarians and Zimbabwe had provided valuable game time, but expected England to pose a completely different challenge.

Springbok stars set for major Test milestones

The England Test will also mark significant milestones for several Springbok players. Cheslin Kolbe and Damian Willemse are both set to earn their 50th Test caps, while Eben Etzebeth will extend his South African record to 142 Test appearances.

Damian de Allende will move within two Tests of reaching 100 caps, while Pieter-Steph du Toit will need only four more appearances after Saturday to reach the century mark.

South Africa will also be aiming to build on its 29-20 victory over England during the 2024 Castle Lager Outgoing Tour as the Nations Championship gets underway.

Springboks aim for strong start against England

The latest squad changes underline the depth available to Erasmus as South Africa prepares for one of its biggest Tests of the year. Although Norton's injury is a setback, the return of Hooker and the addition of Louw provide valuable options ahead of a match expected to be fiercely contested.

Wilco Louw not in the Springboks squad. Image: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Rassie Erasmus explains Wilco Louw omission before England Test

Briefly News also reported that Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus addressed one of the biggest talking points following the announcement of his team to face England after experienced prop Wilco Louw was surprisingly left out of the matchday 23.

Erasmus explained that the decision was not based on the Bulls star's performances but on a challenging period away from rugby.

Source: Briefly News