The Springboks are leaving no stone unturned as they prepare for a blockbuster opening Test against England at Ellis Park

Rassie Erasmus has opened up on the fierce history between the two rugby giants ahead of their latest showdown

A surprise gym appearance by the Boks has sparked excitement and funny reactions from supporters online

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The Springboks are ramping up their preparations for their first Test match of the season, and it does not get much bigger than their Nations Championship clash against England at Ellis Park Stadium on Saturday, 4 July 2026.

The Springboks host England this weekend at Ellis Park Stadium

Source: Getty Images

Head coach Rassie Erasmus named a formidable matchday squad featuring several of South Africa’s biggest stars, showing that he is taking no chances ahead of what promises to be an explosive encounter.

Reports suggest ticket sales have been slow, with concerns that the Springboks could play in front of empty seats on Saturday. However, Erasmus and his players are not focusing on the outside noise, with their attention firmly on preparing for England.

England may have endured a difficult Six Nations campaign earlier this year, including a historic defeat against Italy, but Erasmus insists the Springboks will not underestimate their opponents.

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Rassie Erasmus upbeat ahead of the clash against England

Speaking at Monday’s team announcement, Erasmus highlighted the long-standing rivalry between the two nations and reflected on several memorable battles. He recalled England ending South Africa’s pursuit of a world-record winning streak during Nick Mallett’s era, as well as their famous 1999 World Cup quarter-final encounter where Jannie de Beer’s five drop goals helped the Springboks advance.

Erasmus also reflected on their World Cup meetings, including the 2007 and 2019 finals, saying England have often proved to be a difficult opponent in crucial matches.

He stressed that despite recent results, the rivalry remains fierce and every meeting between the two teams carries major significance.

Springboks players were spotted in a local gym in Johannesburg. Image: Ian Cook

Source: Getty Images

Springboks spotted training at Virgin Active gym

Viral clips on social media showed the Springboks training at a local Virgin Active gym in Sunninghill as they continued preparations for their highly anticipated clash against England.

The videos were shared by an X user, @Kgabane, who wrote:

“@Springboks just showed up at our local Virgin Active gym; this is so cool.”

Reports suggest the team was hosted by gym staff and even brought their own catering for breakfast.

Fans who saw the clip were excited and surprised by the unexpected sighting of the national rugby team.

One user, @Tlo1Tlo, said:

“They have been doing this for years. I once ran into Victor Matfield at the gym, and he made me understand how short people feel.”

Another fan, @GillianF, shared a funny memory:

“Lol, reminds me of my flight last year, Durban to Cape Town, when a bunch of Sharks players got on the plane to join a Springbok camp, and the captain told everyone to respect people's privacy onboard, and I felt attacked.”

Other reactions included jokes and praise for the players’ dedication.

@WINSTON74502263 wrote:

“This guy with the grey sweater doing legs does not look match ready. I’m worried.”

@Gee_SK added:

“Look at what other gyms are doing for their members.”

@ettienne_p joked:

“Hope they replace their weights.”

@dazzaecg simply said:

“That is pretty cool.”

Watch the videos below.

Source: Briefly News