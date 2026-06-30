The Springboks face a major challenge as they look to defend their status as the world’s top-ranked rugby nation

England arrive in Johannesburg with history against them, but the rankings battle adds extra pressure to the Test

The All Blacks are watching closely as the opening weekend of the Nations Championship could reshape the global rugby order

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The Springboks have been at the apex of the World Rugby Men’s Rankings and have consolidated their position at the top since mid-September 2025, staying there through the Quilter Nations Series and then the Guinness Six Nations.

Springboks’ No.1 World Ranking Under Threat Ahead of England Test at Ellis Park

Source: Getty Images

As the Nations Championship kicks off this weekend with a clash against England, South Africa could be knocked off their perch. Head coach Rassie Erasmus acknowledged the magnitude of the game and named a strong squad to face England on Saturday, with captain Siya Kolisi leading the side.

Ellis Park has not always been a happy hunting ground for the Springboks, with South Africa suffering a shock defeat to Australia at the venue in 2025. The Wallabies produced a memorable performance to secure a 38-22 victory during the Rugby Championship, showing that Johannesburg can still be a difficult venue for the hosts.

Springboks World Ranking under threat ahead of England Test

According to Rugbypass, if England can repeat what the Wallabies did and beat the Springboks by a huge margin, matching or bettering Australia’s result, while the All Blacks beat France, there could be a major shift in the rankings. Such a combination of results would see South Africa’s 3.61-point lead over New Zealand wiped out, but only just.

Simply put, England would need to win by at least 16 points, while the All Blacks would need to beat France by a significant margin to move above the Springboks.

However, history favours South Africa and is against England. The last time England won a Test in Johannesburg was in 1972. The Red Rose also endured a difficult Six Nations campaign in 2025, recording just one victory.

Springboks’ No.1 World Ranking Under Threat Ahead of England Test at Ellis Park

Source: Getty Images

Springboks and All Blacks battle for World Rugby No.1 spot

A heavy defeat for the Springboks could see their rankings points total fall by three points to 90.94. Meanwhile, New Zealand would increase their points to at least 91.04 with a victory, or 91.40 if they beat France by 16 points or more.

Current World Rugby Men’s Rankings Top 12:

1. South Africa 93.94

2. New Zealand 90.33

3. Ireland 89.07

4. France 87.46

5. Argentina 84.97

6. England 83.91

7. Scotland 82.90

8. Australia 81.53

9. Fiji 81.14

10. Italy 79.64

11. Wales 75.07

12. Japan 74.09

Springboks could play in front of empty seats

Briefly News previously reported that the Springboks’ Nations Championship match against England on Saturday, 4 July, could be played in front of empty seats at Ellis Park Stadium in Johannesburg.

SA Rugby explained the reasons behind this surprising development, which has been attributed to low ticket sales ahead of the first Test of the year.

Source: Briefly News