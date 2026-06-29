Riley Norton’s Springboks Debut Derailed After Rassie Erasmus Confirms Serious Training Injury
- Riley Norton looked set for a major Springbok milestone before an unexpected training setback changed the team's immediate plans
- Rassie Erasmus has explained what unfolded as South Africa completed preparations for the opening Test against England
- The latest update has left one of South African rugby's brightest young talents facing an unexpected delay in his journey
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Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has confirmed that Riley Norton's long-awaited Test debut has hit an unexpected setback. The talented 20-year-old lock suffered a serious hamstring injury during training.
He had been widely expected to feature in South Africa's opening Test against England. However, the injury has forced a change of plans.
Norton boosted his chances of earning a Test cap with an impressive 80-minute performance against the Barbarians in Gqeberha on 20 June 2026. The Junior Springboks captain had been tipped to make his official Test debut during the upcoming international window.
Erasmus has now explained how the setback unfolded and what it means for the promising youngster.
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Riley Norton suffers hamstring injury before England Test
According to SA Rugby Mag, speaking after naming his squad for the opening Test against England, Erasmus explained that the injury occurred late in a training session.
"Riley got injured in training, unfortunately," Erasmus said.
"It was probably the second-last move of the session. He just pulled his hamstring while chasing. It wasn't a weird incident, he just pulled it."
The Springbok coach revealed the injury was more serious than initially hoped.
"Unfortunately it's a bad hamstring injury. I think he'll be out for eight to 10 weeks."
Erasmus added that Norton had been in line to make his Test debut before returning to join the Junior Springboks for the World Rugby Under-20 Championship playoffs.
Rassie Erasmus explains demanding Springbok training
Erasmus suggested the intensity of Springbok training can be challenging for younger players joining the senior national setup.
"I think with some of the younger guys coming into camp, the intensity of training is incredibly high because they really push the older guys," he said.
"I wouldn't say it was our fault, but maybe for some of the younger guys it's about getting used to keeping up with that intensity all the time."
He also confirmed that winger Jaco Williams has recovered from a hamstring injury and is once again available for selection.
Riley Norton's rapid rise interrupted
Norton's injury comes just weeks after he earned widespread praise for his display against the Barbarians. Earlier in June 2026, Erasmus described the youngster as a mature player who had adapted quickly to the Springbok environment. He also praised his leadership qualities after captaining the Junior Springboks.
Although the injury means his Test debut will have to wait, Norton remains one of South African rugby's brightest young prospects. Once he completes his rehabilitation, he is expected to remain firmly in contention for future Springbok selection.
The injury is a disappointing setback for both Norton and the Springboks, but Erasmus' comments suggest the coaching staff continue to view the young lock as an important part of South Africa's long-term plans.
Faf de Klerk remains in Springbok plans
Briefly News also reported that Rassie Erasmus addressed growing speculation surrounding veteran scrumhalf Faf de Klerk after his brief return to the Springbok camp before he was released to join the Barbarians.
The Bok coach insisted De Klerk remains firmly in South Africa's long-term plans and explained that several experienced stars are still being monitored.
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Source: Briefly News
Dzikamai Matara Dzikamai Matara is a sports writer at Briefly News. He previously worked as a news and current affairs editor at iHarare for eight years. Before that, he was a profiler, sports, human interest, entertainment, and current affairs writer at Pindula for two years, where he produced profiles and news articles. He completed two years of Mechanical Engineering coursework at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He has also completed YOAST SEO for Beginners (2023), YOAST Block Editor Training (2023), and YOAST Structured Data for Beginners (2023).