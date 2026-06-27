Kaizer Chiefs have extended defender Xolani Cossa's stay at the club by awarding him a new two-year contract following an outstanding loan spell with Botswana Premier League outfit Black Lions.

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The 22-year-old central defender has now signed terms that will keep him at Naturena until June 2028 after returning from a successful season in Botswana, where he established himself as one of the league's standout defenders.

Chiefs had been expected to activate the option in Cossa's previous deal, and the club has now gone a step further by offering the former DStv Diski Challenge captain a fresh two-year extension.

The decision comes at a crucial time as Amakhosi prepare for a demanding 2026/27 campaign, which includes participation in the CAF Confederation Cup. The club recently lost Aden McCarthy following his move to Azerbaijani champions Sabah FK, while Rushwin Dortley's comeback from a long-term knee injury continues to be carefully monitored.

Cossa enjoyed a highly successful spell with Black Lions, where he wore the captain's armband and played a key role throughout the campaign, earning widespread praise for his performances and leadership qualities.

Speaking previously to FARPost, Black Lions president Tendani Sebata hailed the young defender's influence.

Xolani was exceptional for us, very exemplary to all the players, a true professional. He made a huge impact at Black Lions, and he's definitely going far in his career."

Chiefs retain Cossa despite transfer interest

Cossa's impressive displays attracted attention from several clubs, including TS Galaxy, Kruger United and Milford FC. However, Kaizer Chiefs have decided to keep the talented centre-back as they continue building their squad for the new season.

Following a campaign that provided him with regular senior football and valuable leadership experience, Cossa will now be looking to force his way into Fernando da Cruz's first-team plans.

The defender has already reported for pre-season training at Naturena alongside his teammates and is expected to be included in the squad travelling to Europe for the club's pre-season preparations.

Chiefs have also strengthened their defensive department ahead of the new season with the signing of Thabo Moloisane from Stellenbosch FC.

Source: Briefly News