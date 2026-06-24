Rassie Erasmus has broken his silence after a decision involving Faf de Klerk left many Springbok fans talking

Faf de Klerk's recent movement in and out of the Springbok setup sparked questions, and Rassie Erasmus has now responded

Questions have followed Faf de Klerk in recent weeks, but Rassie Erasmus says there is more to the story than many realise

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus explains why Faf de Klerk is not discarded. Image: Julian Finney/World Rugby

Source: Getty Images

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has explained the thinking behind a surprise decision involving Faf de Klerk as South Africa continue building towards next year's Rugby World Cup in Australia. The veteran scrumhalf's recent return to the Springbok fold, followed by his release from the squad, raised eyebrows among supporters.

However, Erasmus says the move forms part of a wider plan that extends beyond a single player, with several other Springbok stars also still waiting for their opportunities.

Questions emerged after De Klerk was recalled for South Africa's clash against the Barbarians, only to be released to join the Barbarians squad for their match against Wales.

According to IOL, Erasmus said supporters should not view such decisions as an indication that players are out of favour.

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"While winning every Test match is our chief goal, everyone on our radar must be looked at as we work toward the World Cup," Erasmus explained.

The Springbok coach added that his management team continuously tracks players across competitions worldwide to ensure they have a complete picture before finalising future World Cup plans.

Addressing De Klerk's situation directly, Erasmus said:

"We know what Faf can do. We've worked with him, we've trained with him, and we know his value."

More Springbok stars remain firmly in contention

De Klerk is not the only player still under consideration despite not featuring in the current 46-man squad.

Erasmus revealed that several established Springboks remain part of the broader planning process. Those players include Vincent Koch, Bongi Mbonambi, Jaden Hendrikse, Jordan Hendrikse, Ethan Hooker, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Frans Malherbe and Trevor Nyakane.

"The list goes far beyond guys like Faf and Vincent Koch," Erasmus said.

He explained that every player is being managed according to an individual roadmap, with injuries, workload and tactical requirements all influencing selection decisions.

Springboks continue planning for key Tests

The Nations Championship squad also includes the return of Herschel Jantjies, who last played for South Africa in August 2023.

Erasmus said the coaching staff wanted another opportunity to assess the scrumhalf after strong performances for Bayonne in France.

The coach also revealed that plans for upcoming fixtures against Scotland and Wales are already in place behind the scenes.

With the Rugby World Cup defence edging closer, Erasmus appears determined to leave no stone unturned. While some players are currently in the spotlight, many others remain in contention as South Africa continue shaping a squad capable of challenging for another global title.

Rassie Erasmus talks to Faf de Klerk during the 2nd test match between the South Africa Springboks and the British & Irish Lions at Cape Town Stadium on July 31, 2021. Image: David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

Handré Pollard also received backing from Rassie Erasmus

Briefly News previously reported that Rassie Erasmus recently defended veteran flyhalf Handré Pollard after the two-time Rugby World Cup winner came under fire for his performance in the United Rugby Championship final.

Former Ireland international Simon Zebo labelled Pollard "the worst player on the pitch" following the Vodacom Bulls' heavy defeat to Leinster.

Source: Briefly News